Memorial Day events canceled in Calistoga

There will be no official services at either Pioneer Cemetery or at the Calistoga Veterans Memorial on Memorial Day, May 31, this year, due to social gathering restrictions around the pandemic.

There will be a small invitation-only event at the Veterans Memorial for families who have purchased memorial bricks for their loved ones over the years. This year, 13 new bricks will be laid, said Jim Barnes, Calistoga American Legion Adjunct.

The Calistoga Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War Chapter will be at Middletown Cemetery on Memorial Day to officiate at the dedication of new headstones for three Union Civil War veterans who are buried there.

"We’re excited that we’ll be able to participate in a public ceremony this year, but disappointed we can’t do more at Calistoga," said Chapter Member Dean Enderlin.

Last year's Memorial Day events were also canceled due to the pandemic, but to keep Calistoga’s 138-year history of gathering for Memorial Day at Pioneer Cemetery unbroken, Cindy Eddy and Dean Enderlin paid a visit to the Grand Army of the Republic (GAR) plot decorating the “Monument to the Unknowns” with a wreath and fresh flowers. They will do so again this year.