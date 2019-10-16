A memorial celebration of life for Dr. Charles Leland Johnston Jr. will be held from noon to 3 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 19 at Calistoga’s Pioneer Park. Dr. Johnston died July 6, 2019 at his Calistoga home with his wife, Dr. Mary Jo Wisneski Johnston at his side. He was 97.
The Johnstons spent the latter part of their lives in Calistoga, on 52 acres on Petrified Forest Road that straddled Napa and Sonoma counties. Dr. Johnston built a 2,000-square-foot, two-bedroom log cabin with a main room that has 26-foot ceilings. “It was built out of Montana snags and took a year to build,” said his son, Charles L. Johnston III.
Dr. Johnston retired from his orthopedics practice in 1976 and three years later, moved to Calistoga and started looking at property, his son said. Dr. Johnston had a contract to buy a large house with a 16-acre vineyard on it, but the sale fell through when the buyer of his Saratoga house went bankrupt. Charles said within a year, his father had bought another vineyard property, at 3500 Highway 128. It was 6.5-acres and had an old house on it, built in 1860. Charles said the property was once used by Calistoga’s founder Sam Brannan, who held picnics on the land.
“It was OK, but nothing to write home about,” the son said, “at least it was a good location, with a beautiful view.” And when the son moved to the Napa Valley in the early 1980s and was looking for vineyard property, Charles bought it from his father, planted vineyards and created Helena View Johnston Vineyards. The October 2017 Tubbs fire destroyed his home, vineyards and winery.
Dr. Johnston led an interesting life. He was raised as an only child in Prescott, Arizona; completed his training as a physician at the end of World War II and then served in the U.S. Army in Japan; established his medical practice in Santa Clara and San Jose; and after retiring from his practice, served veterans at the California Veterans Home in Yountville.
According to his obituary, he “had myriad hobbies and interests beyond medicine, including travel, photography, music, sailing, hiking and mountain climbing; building and developing property; enology and viticulture and reading.
“He was a prolific writer, creating a series of office-orthopedic ‘hand out cards’ for San Jose State University student use, wrote several short orthopedic articles in sundry medical journals, authored his personal memoirs and was in process of authoring a 60-plus page professional booklet” before he passed away.
“With his charming and disarming personality, Charles was always liked and respected by all – family, friends, acquaintances, colleagues and patients.”
Army service in Japan
On Oct. 27, 2012, Chris Smith from the Pacific Coast Air Museum interviewed Dr. Johnston as part of an oral history project for veterans. Dr. Johnston was born May 10, 1922 and his father, Charles Leland Johnston Sr. was a World War I veteran, who was a border patrol customs officer in the Yuma Valley. His mother, Lillian, was a school teacher. Dr. Johnston attended schools in Arizona, graduated from high school at age 15 and attended junior college at the New Mexico Military Institute and completed his medical degree at the University of Southern California.
Dr. Johnston tells the interviewer that in 1943, “the Army looked over our class and took out the eligibles, of which I was one.” He was paid $105 a month as a PFC to complete his medical training. In May 1945, after passing his state board exam and completing six weeks as field training, he was sent overseas to Japan, not in a combat role, but as a physician.
The conditions in Japan right after the war were terrible. “There was not enough food for anybody,” he said, neither for the Japanese nor the American troops. Dr. Johnston said his regiment of 1,500 men were blessed when one Thanksgiving, the regiment shared three turkeys.”
Post-war Japan was a “remarkable place,” said Dr. Johnston, who served there for nine months, from April 1946 to early 1947, and saw the destruction of Tokyo, which was “nothing but cinders.” The road from the capital city of Tokyo to Yokohama, 17 miles away was “devastation as far as the eye can see,” Dr. Johnston recalled.
“It’s hard to imagine the devastation,” although he added, it “could have been much worse if we had invaded Japan.”
Back in the U.S.
Dr. Johnston called his service in Japan “a grand experience,” but added that “a lack of food and heat were the main stresses” of the duty. He said he looked forward to coming home in 1947 for a long time, in part, because he had a “young wife with a 3-month-old son, who he had never seen before.” He worked in Los Angeles County General Hospital, where he had interned. “It was a fantastic experience to be home,” he recalled in 2012.
At the end of his service in Japan, he said he “came to admire the Japanese people, because they were disciplined, and hard workers, not afraid to work 10-12 hours a day.” He added he did not serve in a combat role.
Dr. Johnston’s son, Charles, said his father established a medical practice in Santa Clara. “Growing up, I would always go in on Saturdays. Saturday was an open clinic at his office and if you didn’t have an appointment and wanted to see him, that was the time to do it.” Dr. Johnston let his son sit in and watch and together they went on rounds, to see his patients at various clinics.
“Doctors don’t do that much anymore. One thing Dad did, he always found time for people,” Charles said. “If you didn’t have funds to pay him, he would work out a deal. I remember our freezer sometimes would have chickens in it.” Other times, the doctor would bring home a “crazy antique,” he had been given to thank the doctor for his service. For Dr. Johnston, “the practice was a function of working with his patients, and not so much on the financial side.”
At the Veterans Home
Dr. Johnston established a medical practice with Dr. Michael Bloom and after 21 years, retired. He worked at the San Jose State University Student Health Service and later at the California Veterans Home in Yountville for a decade, from roughly 1980 to 1990. One of his best friends and colleagues was Dr. Orlando Chavez, who joined the medical staff after his residency in podiatry. Dr. Chavez said he learned a lot and in some ways mentored Dr. Johnston while working on foot and ankle ailments.
Of his colleague, Dr. Chavez added, “Charles was a great story teller. It was customary for him to take lunch with the veterans, sitting with and sharing time with them.” Dr. Johnston “always found time to assist with the patient load at the clinic wherever needed. He was that kind of doctor, highly admired and loved for his depth of knowledge, openness and accessibility.”
Dr. Chavez and his wife, Marie, live on Dry Creek Road. Dr. Chavez retired a year ago.
Besides his wife, Dr. Johnston’s survivors include three sons, Charles Leland Johnston III, Dr. David Johnston and Michael Johnston; seven grandchildren and a great-grandson.
