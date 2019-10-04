There will be a memorial service for former Calistoga Mayor Jack Gingles at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Pioneer Park. In case of rain the service will be held at the Community Center, 1307 Washington St.
Gingles served as mayor of Calistoga from 2006 to 2012. He was one of the city’s longest-serving active politicians, having first run for office in 1974. During four decades, he served on a citizen’s advisory committee, the planning commission, and two stretches on the city council. He also worked as a dispatcher at the police department.
Jack T. Gingles was born April 8, 1940, and was last known to live in Clearlake. He was also the former owner of Brannan Inn Care Home in Calistoga.
“What I remember about Jack was that he was very accessible. If I needed to chat with him about a planning commission issue, we would meet ASAP. I don’t ever think he had an agenda,” said Calistoga businessman Jeff Manfredi, who served on the planning commission for 14 years.
The issues during Gingles’ time as mayor, from 2006 to 2012, were growth and new development. Manfredi said one of his big achievements was getting the Dunaweal bike path built.
Gingles was also a police buff and very interested in the doings of the police department. He was also known to dress up as Santa Claus every Christmas.