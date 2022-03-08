Mentis event raises $350,000 for mental wellness in Napa Valley

Supporters, elected officials, sponsors, vintners, and volunteers gathered at Charles Krug Winery on Feb. 26 for Blue Skies Ahead, Mentis’ annual gala, to raise funds for Napa Valley’s mental wellness.
Thanks to community support and incredible generosity, over $350,000 was raised in support of Mentis.
Guests enjoyed an evening inspired by the glamorous world of nouveau cirque. Performers from Napa Valley Aerial Fitness accomplished incredible feats as guests enjoyed a catered dinner from La Toque. Other exciting events included an online auction that opened a week before the event, enabling even more community participation.
Mentis would like to extend the warmest thanks to Shari and Garen Staglin and Lisa and David Doshier for their generous $25,000 contributions to the Fund a Need. The appeal for the Fund a Need focused on Mentis’ nascent but wildly successful Prevention Division working towards expanding its programs to people of all ages so every neighbor can weather the inevitable challenges life can bring before they become insurmountable. Mentis Executive Director Rob Weiss said, “[The evening] is a testament to our shared commitment to promoting mental wellness in Napa Valley.”
People are also reading…
Mentis would also like to thank the many local wineries who participated in Blue Skies Ahead through their donations of auction lots, reception wines, and dinner wines.
For more information or to donate to Mentis, visit www.mentisnapa.org
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
When war broke out in Ukraine, this Napa Valley man (and his Ukrainian girlfriend) became refugees. This is their story.
The state Fair Political Practices Commission has a role to play in the tangled tale of Walt Ranch and potential conflict-of-interest allegati…
The man accused of shooting an American Canyon resident on Highway 29 could face life imprisonment after his arraignment on attempted murder a…
After being stored away for decades, paintings of four Saviez children recently found their way back into family hands. While happy news, it h…
Over the past 49 years, chances are if you got a newspaper dropped off at your driveway, a carrier working for Napa’s Gelow or Borreson famili…
In just eight short weeks, the brides, along with every other kind of guest, will begin to arrive at Napa’s Stanly Ranch resort.
Soscol Junction construction could start by summer, more money is needed for a key Napa Valley Vine Trail segment and dirt is flying for a par…
A restaurant that uses the motto “Where Flavor Gets its Wings” would like to land in Napa.
Streets near a Napa synagogue were littered overnight with flyers bearing a screed linking Jews to "the COVID agenda," in an act similar to an…
German POWs worked on Napa ranches and farms during World War II. Here's one family's story.