Mentis event raises $350,000 for mental wellness in Napa Valley

Supporters, elected officials, sponsors, vintners, and volunteers gathered at Charles Krug Winery on Feb. 26 for Blue Skies Ahead, Mentis’ annual gala, to raise funds for Napa Valley’s mental wellness.

Thanks to community support and incredible generosity, over $350,000 was raised in support of Mentis.

Guests enjoyed an evening inspired by the glamorous world of nouveau cirque. Performers from Napa Valley Aerial Fitness accomplished incredible feats as guests enjoyed a catered dinner from La Toque. Other exciting events included an online auction that opened a week before the event, enabling even more community participation.

Mentis would like to extend the warmest thanks to Shari and Garen Staglin and Lisa and David Doshier for their generous $25,000 contributions to the Fund a Need. The appeal for the Fund a Need focused on Mentis’ nascent but wildly successful Prevention Division working towards expanding its programs to people of all ages so every neighbor can weather the inevitable challenges life can bring before they become insurmountable. Mentis Executive Director Rob Weiss said, “[The evening] is a testament to our shared commitment to promoting mental wellness in Napa Valley.”

Mentis would also like to thank the many local wineries who participated in Blue Skies Ahead through their donations of auction lots, reception wines, and dinner wines.

For more information or to donate to Mentis, visit www.mentisnapa.org