Michigan Attorney General sues Napa Valley's Castello di Amorosa over illegal wine shipments

But additional reports made by UPS between January and June of 2020 and reviewed by an MLCC investigator showed the winery had continued to ship wine into the state illegally, according to the lawsuit. An MLCC investigator ordered a bottle of wine from Castello di Amorosa in October 2020 and had the order fulfilled, the complaint notes.

A spokesperson for Castello di Amorosa declined to comment on the suit.

Attorney General Dana Nessel has requested a judge grant a “preliminary and permanent” injunction to stop the winery from making additional shipments to the state, the lawsuit shows. Nessel also seeks “the imposition of civil penalties … specifically $25,000 for each violation” of Michigan’s Consumer Protection Act, which the winery violated by shipping wine into the state without a Direct Shipper license.

It was not immediately clear whether each of the individual shipments – more than 621 of them – would constitute a violation. (That fee, taking into account each of the hundreds of shipments, would amount to more than $15.5 million.) A spokesperson for the Michigan Department of Attorney General declined to clarify Friday, citing a department policy not to comment on pending litigation.