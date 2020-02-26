Microgrids: The future of business and farming

Whereas generators are fossil-fuel-burning engines that produce electricity for as long as the fuel holds up, microgrids can be fuel-generating systems that have the potential to run indefinitely.

Climate change is accelerating

For years, McQuown and his team have been preparing an intricate and innovative self-sustainable microgrid on his Stone Edge Farm, a 16-acre property in Sonoma County with extensive vineyards and gardens, as well as a home and other outbuildings.

His system could power operations for days, even weeks if needed.

“Our team has developed a way to capture solar energy and convert that to stored energy in both batteries and hydrogen to power daily operations when the power goes out,” McQuown said. “Climate change has exacerbated and will continue to exacerbate the need for reliable, clean power. This is our motivation.”

Since the early 1970s, summers in Northern California have warmed by about 2.5 degrees Fahrenheit, records show. And although that might not sound like a lot, for every degree change there is an additive effect. According to The Atlantic magazine, “Every additional increment in heat in the environment speeds up evaporation, dries out soil and parches trees and vegetation, turning them into ready fuel for a blaze.”