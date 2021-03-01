Middle-of-the-night crash closes Silverado Trail near St. Helena

A driver going southbound on Silverado Trail near St. Helena fell asleep at the wheel at 2 a.m. Monday and sheared off a power pole, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The Trail was closed for several hours between Pratt Avenue and Deer Park Road so Pacific Gas & Electric could replace the pole.

The CHP identified the driver as Diego Huerta, 23, of St. Helena. Huerta, who was not licensed, was not injured, the CHP said.

Traffic diverted to Highway 29 was further delayed as Caltrans began implementing one-way traffic control during maintenance of St. Helena’s elm tunnel on Monday. Motorists should expect delays during five consecutive days of work from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Friday, March 5. Crews will have one-way traffic control in place.

