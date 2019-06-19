Calistoga Public Works Director and Acting City Manager Mike Kirn was appointed to the position of City Manager of Calistoga effective Tuesday.
Under the agreement, Kirn will receive a monthly salary of $16,500, which will increase to $18,084 upon a satisfactory performance evaluation after six months.
The employment agreement was unanimously decided at Tuesday's city council meeting.
Kirn has been serving as acting city manager since the departure of Dylan Feik in April.
Council members noted "complete confidence" in Kirn, who has "plenty of knowledge about city issues and plenty of resources," and the appointment will avoid the costs of hiring an interim city manger and the recruitment process plus moving costs for someone outside the area.
"He's very capable and dedicated to the city, and a rock star when it comes to writing grants for levels of funding we otherwise would not have seen," said Mayor Chris Canning. "The challenge now will be replacing public works director."
Council Member Don Williams said the appointment was a good move on the part of the city.
"It's a richer package but given the market for city managers it's a good step to take," he said, also noting Kirns' qualifications. "You're kind of always on duty even with vacation days."
Kirn has been with the city for six years, and according to the staff report, has more than thirty-five years of public and private sector experience in both large and small communities with a background in all areas of county and municipal government. In addition to interim city manager, he has served in Calistoga as public works director, city engineer, county engineer/surveyor and building official overseeing budgets, capital projects, grant administration, regulatory compliance, planning and development activities, and personnel issues.
Previously, Kirn was the public works director/city engineer for the City of Fresno managing 265 employees across four divisions with annual operating budgets in excess of $20 million and $50-$100 million in annual capital improvement projects.
Kirn earned a Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering from California State University, Fresno and is a registered professional civil engineer and licensed land surveyor.
Feik resigned as city manager at an unspecified date in April, according to a staff report dated April 16, and no reason was given for his departure. City Attorney Michelle Kenyon wrote the agreement would award Feik $116,684 in accrued vacation time, sick leave, executive leave, and six months’ salary, which is provided for in the terms of his contract.
Acting Public Works Director
Derek Rayner has been appointed Calistoga Acting Public Works Director effective immediately, the city anounced Wednesday. Rayner has been with the city for more than nine years and was in private practice for 10 years with KASL Consulting Engineers in Citrus Heights and Kennedy Jenks Engineers for two years. Rayner has been instrumental in updating the city’s water and sewer plants and systems to meet stringent environmental regulations, the city said. Rayner has also been the lead in securing grants for citywide infrastructure improvements and was the project engineer for the Berry Street Bridge Replacement, and Mt. Washington and Fiege Canyon Water Tank Replacement projects and the Grant Street Storm Drain Project.