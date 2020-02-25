$3.9 million raised at Premiere Napa Valley barrel auction

At the end of Saturday’s Premiere Napa Valley barrel auction, Gregor Greber of the Napa Wine Ltd. from Zurich, Switzerland spent $120,000 on five cases of Rudd Estate 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon.
It was the largest bid for any of the 201 lots – mostly Cabernet Sauvignon from the 2018 vintage.
The wine futures auction raised $3.9 million. Last year, the February wine futures auction raised $3.7 million for the Napa Valley Vintners (NVV). The proceeds will support efforts to "promote, protect and enhance the Napa Valley," according to the NVV.
After the auction ended, Greber said he bought the lot to honor Leslie Rudd, who died May 3, 2018. His group was sitting in the front row, waiting until nearly the end of the auction to put in their bid. Auctioneer Fritz Hatton accepted the $120,000 bid as the first bid, waiting a brief moment – no other bids were forthcoming -- and then slammed the hammer down, declaring the lot sold. After it was sold auctioneer Ursula Hermacinski exclaimed, “I so want to party with you guys in Switzerland.”
Greber, who is the founder and proprietor of Napa Wine Ltd., called the 2018 wines “outstanding.” He added, “The 2018 vintage that we have been tasting this week just makes me crazy. The backbone, power, structure and intensity reminds me of some of the best wines.”
Ninety percent of the wine lots were from the 2018 vintage and a vast majority were Cabernet Sauvignon.
A second tribute bid brought the packed audience in the third floor of the Culinary Institute of America at Greystone to its feet.
The five-case lot of 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon from Shafer Vineyards brought $85,000. Auctioneer Ursula Hermacinski announced the lot was a tribute to John Shafer, who passed away a year ago. Shafer first planted the hillside vineyard in the early 1970s. The audience cheered and applauded at both ends of the auction, especially as the bids reached $50,000, $60,000 and finally $85,000.
After the lot sold, Shafer’s son, Doug, said, “It was great. We lost him just about a year ago and it’s been a tough year. It was a wonderful display today and we’re really honored and thankful.”
He said the Cabernet Sauvignon was from a special vineyard, the first one John Shafer planted “back in the early ’70s when we first moved out here. It is the source of our first Cabernet, the 1978, which was his baby and the granddaddy of Hillside Select.”
Near the beginning of the auction, Hermacinski also sold a memorable lot, the 2018 Red Wine lot – 20 cases – from Darioush Vineyards. Bidding started at $32,000 and quickly went to $50,000, then $75,000 and $80,000. At the $100,000 level, there were cheers and applause and Hermacinski said, “I’m working my patootie off,” asking one bidder, “Can you do a little more?” The bidder consented and went to $110,000, which she called “a nice round number.”
Buying the lot were Cristina Pearce and Matt Delly from Total Wine and Spirits.
St. Helena’s Stefan Blicker, successful bidder and Napa wine retailer, said Premiere Napa Valley is special for two reasons: “For one, it's a coming together of not just vintners, but the vast group of passionate people all over the world who sell Napa Valley wines. Where else could you have such diverse groups (and competitors!) from Japan, New Jersey, Denmark, Oklahoma and the rest of the wine-slinging planet commingling for days over the newest upcoming vintage and current release wines? Commiserating over vintages, the market, strategies ... ? Who but the NVV could organize it?
"I remember when Premiere was a few scattered events with a few hundred people, max. Now it is a truly international destination for serious wine retailers of all stripes! This year in particular you could feel the energy -- I think retailers are pretty jazzed for the most part and optimistic about the near future as far as fine wine goes.”
Blicker added the wines themselves make PNV special. “Each winery goes out of its way to create a unique wine not available in its normal portfolio. Sixty bottles of, say Shafer's lot, a special pick from the late John Shafer's oldest block of Cabernet that he himself planted? That's truly unique to a serious collector, and don't forget -- the rarity increases every time one of those gets consumed!”
2018 vintage
St. Helena wine merchant David Stevens said the Napa Valley Vintners “have done it again … compiled a grouping of 200-plus one-of-a-kind, never to be duplicated auction lots which sold for $3.9 million.”
He talked about the 2018 vintage, which “gave us a seamless growing season that produced stellar fruit and more than average hang time which gives the fruit time to gain complexity.” He said many of the wines he sampled have “smooth texture and long, lush finishes.” Stevens added, “It is hard to say which of these would be my ‘favorite’ as there were so many terrific wines, it would not be fair to only mention a few.”
Also talking about the 2018 vintage, Master Sommelier Bob Bath said, “We’ve been fortunate we’ve had a string of outstanding vintages since 2012. But I think 2018 is going to be a standout. When you look at that run — 2012 and 2016 being a couple of my personal favorites — what I like about the 2018s is the depth of their character, a depth of fruit and structure for long-term aging. So for me, this is the best of both worlds. The fruit is not overripe; it is perfectly ripe.”
He added there was a good-size crop in 2018, with “a lot of concentration and depth.” Bath added, “Even though they are fun to taste now, this wine could use some cellaring. The best ones could easily age 20-25 years. They are going to be approachable, they are going to be tempting, but you’ll be rewarded by waiting.”
Diamond Mountain vintner Dawnine Dyer added, “In my opinion, the 2018 was a real classic Cabernet vintage for Napa Valley.”
Blicker said he has very much enjoyed the 2018 wines. “I feel overall it has a little less weight than we had in 2015-16. The wines are a bit brighter, fresher, and more subtly oaked. You could feel the different winemaking styles, but all the wines had a nice line of acidity and sense of harmony and refinement, generally. I would expect good aging potential, too!”
Saturday morning
Gathered in the second floor barrel room at the Culinary Institute of America, were Napa Valley winemakers, winery owners, trade members and potential bidders for the unique wines that make up Premiere Napa Valley.
One of the wines was a 2018 Malbec, “Francois’ Pick” created by winemakers Francois Bugue and Christopher Howell of Cain Vineyard & Winery in the Spring Mountain District. Bugue declared, “This is the best Malbec in the room today.” When asked how many 100 percent Malbecs are in the room, he replied, “One.”
Aromatic on the nose with juicy, perfumed fruit and a backbone of firm tannins with a meaty, mineral complexity, it was one of two Malbecs out of 201 PNV lots. It sold for $7,000.
Bugue has been winemaker at Cain for the past 27 years.
One of the wines from 2018 vintage was a Stags’ Leap Winery Cabernet Sauvignon called “Audentia.” Pouring the wine was Csilla Kato, a part of the winemaking team. The wine was fermented in puncheons, which hold 180 gallons and are only used for fermenting the Premiere lots. Kato said the puncheons provide an early integration of wine and fruit.
It is a dark-fruited wine that has firm tannins for aging. It will be released in October 2021. The winemaker was Christophe Paubert. The name of the lot, “Audentia,” comes from co-founder Horace Chase’s family motto: “Sed Contra Audentior Ito,” which means, “Always push harder.”
It sold for $12,000.
One of two sparkling wines was a 1994 reserve from Schramsberg Vineyards. It was late disgorged.
On its lees for 25 years, this exceptional sparkling wine has a blend of dried apple and mango fruit with still-bright pear and apple, made complex by honey, nutty, hay aromas and flavors. Always a favorite of the winemakers in the room, Hugh Davies greets a heavy stream of visitors. Fritz Hatton sold the 5-case lot for $4,000. At the beginning of the bid, he said, “We got 15 paddles up at $4,000, can you help me out?” The bid went quickly to $10,000 and it sold for $24,000.
Wines of note
Starmont Winery & Vineyards winemaker Jeff Crawford explained the winemaking behind his complex 2018 Stanley Ranch Estate Pinot Noir lot. Whole clusters are layered with crushed fruit for fermentation of 30% of the fruit to add juicy red fruits to the layered dark fruit and spice characters. The five-case lot sold for $6,000.
Paradigm Winery’s 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon made by acclaimed winemaker Heidi Barrett is full of aromatic black fruits and violets, its elegant, perfumed intensity lingering into a long finish. Vibrant acid is matched by firm tannins for an age-worthy wine.
The bidding on this five-case lot was intense as the bids quickly went from $4,000 to $12,000. It sold for $15,000.
Jean Edwards Cellars’ 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon lot, titled Trois IV, is a 100% cab from three AVAs – Mount Veeder (50%) , Rutherford (30%) and Atlas Peak (20%). Dark berries seem sweet from their fruitiness alone and winemaker Kian Tavakoli lets the fruit take center stage, with oak playing a supporting role. Bright acid takes the delicious flavors into a long, lingering finish. It sold for $9,000.
Cathy Corison poured her 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon made from the esteemed Kronos and Sunbasket vineyards. These top sites each bring their personalities to the wine (Kronos, deep dark notes; and Sunbasket, bright fruits) producing a cab with ethereal aromas and a juicy palate. The 60 bottles sold for $14,000.
The Inglenook 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon lot, called Rutherford Bench Redux, is a celebration of the Rutherford Bench terroir, and winemakers Chris Phelps and Philippe Bascaules have crafted a deep red-berried wine with an intriguing hint of eucalyptus and spice layered masterfully in this vibrantly complex wine. The five-case lot sold for $11,000.
Lateral’s 2018 Merlot from Los Carneros made a splash with deep, rich fruits on a palate that is both deliciously juicy and smooth. Auctioneer Fritz Hatton sold this five-case lot, to be released in October, for $5,000.
Hatton also sold the 60 bottles of Matthiasson’s 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon. He started the bidding at $4,000 and said he was “working hard to get past $6,000.” The lot, which sold for $9,000, is called Dead Fred Vineyard, after the vineyard owner’s cat (Fred), who is buried on the outskirts of that site. Vibrant red and black fruits interplay on an elegantly refreshing palate. The vineyard is Certified Organic, and the wine is fermented on its native yeasts.
