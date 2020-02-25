$3.9 million raised at Premiere Napa Valley barrel auction

2018 vintage

St. Helena wine merchant David Stevens said the Napa Valley Vintners “have done it again … compiled a grouping of 200-plus one-of-a-kind, never to be duplicated auction lots which sold for $3.9 million.”

He talked about the 2018 vintage, which “gave us a seamless growing season that produced stellar fruit and more than average hang time which gives the fruit time to gain complexity.” He said many of the wines he sampled have “smooth texture and long, lush finishes.” Stevens added, “It is hard to say which of these would be my ‘favorite’ as there were so many terrific wines, it would not be fair to only mention a few.”

Also talking about the 2018 vintage, Master Sommelier Bob Bath said, “We’ve been fortunate we’ve had a string of outstanding vintages since 2012. But I think 2018 is going to be a standout. When you look at that run — 2012 and 2016 being a couple of my personal favorites — what I like about the 2018s is the depth of their character, a depth of fruit and structure for long-term aging. So for me, this is the best of both worlds. The fruit is not overripe; it is perfectly ripe.”