Mitch Boyd named director of sales at Chappellet Vineyard

Chappellet Vineyard has announced that Mitch Boyd has been named director of sales. In this role, Boyd will manage Chappellet’s in-house sales team, and guide a sales program that spans all 50 states, and 11 countries around the world.

Boyd joined Chappellet in 2015, as the winery’s Central U.S. sales manager, and was promoted to national sales manager in 2017. During his tenure, Boyd has played a pivotal role in bringing Chappellet to new states and numerous new markets, while developing key retailer and distributor relationships throughout the U.S., and internationally, the vineyard said in a statement.

Boyd began his career as the international sales manager for Heck Estates, where he expanded a portfolio that includes Kenwood Vineyards into new markets in Europe, Canada, Asia, the Middle East and South America. In the years since, Boyd has served as the director of sales and marketing for Calistoga Cellars, the vice president of sales for Vinum Global, the director of sales for White Cottage Ranch, and vice president of sales for Rock Wall Wine Company.

“Mitch’s knowledge and expertise have made him an invaluable part of our team,” said President and CEO Cyril Chappellet. “Not only is he a forward-thinking leader with two decades of experience in luxury wine sales, he understands the values that guide our family winery. For more than half a century, our relationships with our distributors and trade partners have been one of the cornerstones of Chappellet. Because of his unique understanding of our story, and his commitment to building dynamic, mutually beneficial relationships, Mitch has already earned the trust and respect of our valued trade partners.”