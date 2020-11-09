Monday's results show Gonzalez, Elkeshen, and Rothberg-Allan lead in CJUSD School Board election

Rudy Gonzalez has taken a wide lead with 1,413 votes (26.41%), in the race for three seats on the Calistoga Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees. He is followed by incumbent President Julie Elkeshen with 1,094 votes (20.44%) and Stephanie Rothberg-Allan with 1,092 (20.41%), according to election returns released Monday.

Incumbents Matt Reid and Mark Galindo follow with 893 votes (16.69%) and 859 votes (16.05%), respectively.

According to Registrar of Voters John Tuteur, the latest count includes 86% of projected turnout. He expects to have counted 95% of the votes by Tuesday, Nov. 10. Tuesday's tally will be the last unofficial report until the election is certified on or before Nov. 30.

“I am optimistic about initial returns. If elected, I’d be honored to serve with any of the candidates and current Board members. I am excited for the opportunity represent all the families and students of Calistoga,” said Rothberg-Allan on election night.

On Nov. 4, Matt Reid conceded the election.

“Though I am disappointed not to keep my seat, I am excited about what the newly elected Board members will bring to our District. The District is in good hands and I look forward to continuing to help it succeed, now as a parent rather than as a Trustee.”