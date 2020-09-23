More parklets approved for downtown Calistoga

Since the parklets are mobile they can be removed at any time, but Vice-Mayor Mike Dunsford suggested they should be up for at least 6 months.

“As we’re heading into the rainy season (business) is going to be difficult for all the restaurants. Worst case scenario, we could have another (COVID-19) spike. We need to create as much opportunity as possible. I understand complaints about the aesthetics, but they are pretty commonplace in towns now so people (visitors) know what’s going on,” he said, adding businesses should be encouraged to make the interior of the parklets athsetically pleasing.

When state and county guidelines allow restaurants to return to 100% capacity on indoor dining, notice would be given and the parklets removed, the council agreed.

Other concerns were raised about the use of umbrellas, and liability issues.

Public Works Director Derek Raynor pointed out that everything has to be inside the barriers.

Also of concern was the service of alcohol, which is not allowed in the parklets.