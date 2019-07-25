The driver of a Harley Davidson motorcycle was involved in a single-vehicle accident on Highway 128 near Calistoga Tuesday night at about 7:50 p.m.
Ryon Holguin, 28, of Sebastopol, was driving on Highway 128 just east of Chalk Hill Road when he went off the road and struck a tree, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff's office. Holguin sustained major injuries and was flown from the scene to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, where he is in stable condition.
Drugs or alcohol are not believed to be involved in the accident.