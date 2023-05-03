Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
Orlando de la Torre, a 42-year-old Dixon resident, was riding a 2005 Harley-Davidson on Sunday afternoon when he crashed on northbound Highway 29 north of Tubbs Lane outside Calistoga, according to Henry Wofford, spokesperson for the Napa County Coroner’s Office. De la Torre was taken to Adventist Health St. Helena hospital, where he died.
The wreck occurred when the motorcyclist made an unsafe turn, lost control and crashed, the California Highway Patrol reported earlier.
