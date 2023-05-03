Authorities on Wednesday identified the man who died after a motorcycle crash in northern Napa County.

Orlando de la Torre, a 42-year-old Dixon resident, was riding a 2005 Harley-Davidson on Sunday afternoon when he crashed on northbound Highway 29 north of Tubbs Lane outside Calistoga, according to Henry Wofford, spokesperson for the Napa County Coroner’s Office. De la Torre was taken to Adventist Health St. Helena hospital, where he died.