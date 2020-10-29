Mount View Hotel granted extension as Calistoga City officials struggle with outdated codes

The Mount View Hotel has been granted an extension to keep its converted outdoor patio seating while the city recrafts its parking codes to address permitting during and after COVID-19.
Earlier this year due to the pandemic, the city implemented a Temporary Support and Recovery Program for restaurants and other businesses affected by social distancing restrictions. The Mount View Hotel was granted permission to convert its 13-stall parking lot into an outdoor dining patio space.
As the temporary permit stands to run out, Michael Woods, owner of the hotel, asked the city for permission to make it a permanent conversion.
The Planning Commission on Oct. 28 expressed unanimous support for the conversion, but was reluctant to set a precedent by granting an exception to city code. In an at-times heartfelt meeting, commissioners found themselves between a rock and a hard place, bound by the city’s municipal code in-lieu parking fee structure, which requires payment for the loss of parking spaces at a cost of $2,800 (Tier 1) per space or $24,000 (Tier 11) per converted space. The hotel falls into the second category.
Woods said the $300,000 fee would put him out of business and asked for a reasonable compromise.
“To convert it back to a parking lot would be business suicide for me. The restaurant would have failed without outdoor dining,” he said.
According to Zac Tusinger, planning director, the in-lieu parking fee program has been in place since 1987.
“The community is struggling (due to the pandemic). The city’s parking structure is somewhat antiquated. We all want to do the right thing but have to set a precedent not to open the floodgates,” said Chair Paul Coates. “How do we help everybody and not violate what is in black and white?”
Although there is ample parking downtown now, once COVID-19 restrictions are lifted and visitors return in earnest, parking will be an issue again, commissioners agreed.
Vice-Chair Tim Wilkes suggested the commission make an exception and merely require Woods to pay the tier 1 parking fees instead of tier 11.
“This is an existing business and is basically at threat of not being able to continue if there is an adjustment in the parking. Whether we knew it or not, after the Tubbs Fire everything changed. We’re now looking at threats of wildfires every year. Even if we don’t have them we are under threat of frequent PSPS outages. Business environment is under a new paradigm that will last to some degree forever,” he said. “If businesses fail, there won’t be any need for parking spaces.”
After several testimonies from the public in favor of the hotel’s patio conversion, and discussion about the current and post-COVID-19 business climate, the commissioners granted Woods a continuance to give the city time to revisit the city’s parking structure.
“The ordinance didn’t contemplate this kind of situation, and calls for an exception, but we need to take time to modify it so it’s applicable city-wide instead of coming up with a Band-Aid tonight. We need to come back with something to help these folks,” Coates said. “I don’t want to say no, I want to say can we work this out. Let’s recraft the way things are written to help people out.”
