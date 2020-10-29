Mount View Hotel granted extension as Calistoga City officials struggle with outdated codes

According to Zac Tusinger, planning director, the in-lieu parking fee program has been in place since 1987.

“The community is struggling (due to the pandemic). The city’s parking structure is somewhat antiquated. We all want to do the right thing but have to set a precedent not to open the floodgates,” said Chair Paul Coates. “How do we help everybody and not violate what is in black and white?”

Although there is ample parking downtown now, once COVID-19 restrictions are lifted and visitors return in earnest, parking will be an issue again, commissioners agreed.

Vice-Chair Tim Wilkes suggested the commission make an exception and merely require Woods to pay the tier 1 parking fees instead of tier 11.

“This is an existing business and is basically at threat of not being able to continue if there is an adjustment in the parking. Whether we knew it or not, after the Tubbs Fire everything changed. We’re now looking at threats of wildfires every year. Even if we don’t have them we are under threat of frequent PSPS outages. Business environment is under a new paradigm that will last to some degree forever,” he said. “If businesses fail, there won’t be any need for parking spaces.”