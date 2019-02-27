On Tuesday, the Mountain Volunteer Fire Department of Calistoga was awarded more than $8,000 worth of lifesaving equipment by the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.
The department received a thermal imaging camera that can detect body heat and hot spots in burning buildings, allowing firefighters to quickly locate victims and provide lifesaving assistance.
The camera is valued at $8,160.
The event included demonstrations from local first responders, explaining the importance of the equipment and how it will be used to save lives.
Firehouse Subs is a U.S.-based, fast casual restaurant chain, and the event took place at the Firehouse Subs Restaurant in Novato.
Novato Fire Protection District also received 12 sets of bunker gear valued at $22,190. The gear will be used by the district’s youth Fire Explorer program, a cooperative program between the district and the Learning for Life organization. Working side-by-side with professional firefighters, the new gear will help provide realistic firefighter training for participants using the most up-to-date, technologically advanced gear available.
In 2005, the Firehouse Subs founders established the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation with the mission of providing funding, lifesaving equipment, and educational opportunities to first responders and public safety organizations. Through the nonprofit, Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation has granted more than $40 million to hometown heroes in 48 states, Puerto Rico and Canada, including more than $940,000 in California.
The Foundation is also the beneficiary of a Charitable Sales Promotion where Firehouse of America will donate a sum equivalent to .11 percent of all gross sales with a minimum donation of $1 million through Dec. 31. To donate online and support Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, visit FirehouseSubsFoundation.org.