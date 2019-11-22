The Mountain Volunteer Fire Department's annual party and fundraising event is from 4:30 - 9 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 14 at Triple S Ranch, 4600 Mountain Home Ranch Rd., Calistoga.
The money raised is going towards a Type 6 Fire Engine. This wildland fire engine is specifically designed to assist in fighting wildfires by transporting firefighters to the scene and providing them with access to the fire, along with water or other equipment.
The past two fundraisers have proved to be very successful and this year the firefighters will be serving up a tasty barbecue dinner and have improved seating and space options in order to comfortably accomodate everyone.
In addition to mingling with friends and neighbors in a beautiful venue there will be live music, dancing, and some excellent food, beer, and wine options from local purveyors, winemakers, and brewers.
There will also be an assortment of raffle and auction items, another locally crafted doorprize, and other surprises throughout the evening. Bring your appetite, holiday attire, and dancing shoes and join us for a fun and festive community event.
Tickets are $40 presale at mountainfire.eventrite.com and $45 at the door, or visit https://www.mountainvfd.com/upcoming-events.