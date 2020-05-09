Mutineer haven Pitcairn Island hopes to ward off the coronavirus

You can’t just sail up to Pitcairn Island, he pointed out. There is no harbor. The island is surrounded by rugged volcanic cliffs. Only about 100 acres on the island are habitable.

Most visitors come and go via long boats, via a treacherous launch and re-entry procedure.

“Everything about Pitcairn is hard to come by,” he said. “You’re in the middle of nowhere. You’re 1,200 miles away from the closest hospital. Everything that comes to them has to come by ship,” he said.

But with the COVID-19, ships — including the cruise ships that facilitate selling Pitcairn Island goods — have not been visiting.

“This virus is hurting them tremendously,” said Ford.

A big test will come this Friday when the supply ship, the Silver Supporter from New Zealand, will visit the island.

“Yesterday they had quite a training on the use of masks and other things that would protect them. They are trying to do everything they can in case the bug will get to them but it’s very difficult to know what’s going to happen,” Ford said in a phone interview.

“We are still, to a large degree, a faith-based community,” said Evans.