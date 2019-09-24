Climate change has become an ever-growing global issue, with continued argument and controversy over the increasing heat of Earth. On Sept. 20, volunteers of Napa Climate Now! and Calistoga Council member, Irais Lopez-Ortega, brought "Confronting Climate Change" to Calistoga, an educational event that explained the science behind climate change and illustrated what we should know about it.
The event was open to the public and took place at the Calistoga Community Center. It was conducted in Spanish with English translation.
“This issue affects everyone. No single living thing on this planet can run away from this,” presenters said.
Susan Crosby, of Napa Climate NOW! explained that the effect of increased heat will lead to the destruction and damage of natural habitats. Examples of the destruction that climate change causes, she said, were dying coral, larger hurricanes, fires, growth in ocean size due to melting glaciers, and more.
Crosby also stated that since Napa Climate NOW!’s presentation earlier this year, the list of damage has increased and continues to do so with every presentation they give.
Four years and growing
Napa Climate NOW! has been working to spread awareness for four years. Their climate action plan has been adopted in other Napa County towns. The group is looking to start a group in Calistoga, with volunteers of all ages who are passionate about making a difference. They especially hope to have the contribution of teens and kids, who have ideas on how to find solutions to this issue.
The presenters had the support of the audience, who agreed with their ideas and also believe that more events like these are necessary. “We need more education on this matter,” a member from the audience commented, “I have kids and I try some of these home solutions, like reusable water bottles and shopping bags. I tell them to do the same too. But our community needs to know more about this matter so more people can make a difference.”
Crosby agreed and said that our support is needed to create a group willing to volunteer for the cause.
Napa Climate NOW! also works by speaking to council members of communities and explaining their goals.
“The community needs to be educated to realize how bad this problem is. And to realize what they can do as individuals from their own households,” said Lopez-Ortega. "Passion to improve our world’s climate is needed in order to improve the issues that Earth is being faced with."
Everyone can help
Napa Climate NOW! demonstrated how the increase of carbon dioxide is a danger, and is leading to the heating of the planet. The audience watched in surprise as Crosby took a violet colored liquid and added a vinegar-like acid to it. The liquid to turn a dark red as she explained that the increase of acids in our atmosphere affects our ecosystem, bringing more danger to forests, animals, coral, and other living species.
Napa Climate NOW! believes that despite how fast these issues are advancing, solutions can also rise quickly. Due to increasing technology there are new methods that everyone can use in our daily lives. Utilizing solar panels and electric cars, for example, are ways to improve our atmosphere. Reflecting sunlight is another solution for climate change, and we can do this by having light colors on our roofs and sidewalks.
While many actions need large groups of people cooperating to make a difference, there can be a change with activities we do in our daily lives. Those include: consuming less, using less energy, utilizing public transportation or traveling to places on foot. A lot of the things that you can personally do not only benefit our atmosphere, but they are healthier options as well.
“When you work to change positively, you don’t need to worry. You’re already making a change,” Crosby said.
To get involved or for more information go to https://350bayarea.org/napaclimatenow.
Saida Morales attends Calistoga Junior-Senior High School.