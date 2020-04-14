Napa County agencies works to support seniors amid isolation order

Still, the value of in-person interaction – now extremely limited outside of the home – is difficult to replace, according to Kris Brown, deputy director of Napa County Comprehensive Services for Older Adults.

Of even more concern to Brown is that the county’s Adult Protective Services (APS) program has seen a decrease in calls. The program, which services adults across the spectrum of age who cannot independently care for themselves, normally fields reports of elder abuse, elder neglect and, in the case of those who live by themselves, self-neglect.

“That’s because it’s normally doctors or law enforcement that are making the reports. Amid all this, we have concerns that there is abuse, neglect and self-neglect occurring (without us knowing) because they’re isolated without assistance,” Brown said. Lack of interaction with mandated reporters, like police and doctors, means fewer new reports, she explained. She encouraged residents with concerns with county residents to use the APS hotline (888-619-6913) to make reports.

The program has begun following state guidance to do outreach to vulnerable adults, Brown said. Staff has begun working through six months’ worth of previous closed cases and calling to check in with individuals to whom they had previously provided assistance.