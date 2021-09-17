Napa County balks at Fleming winery visitor increase

Napa County has denied Pickett Road Wine Company's request for more visitors after hearing from neighbors worried about falling groundwater levels amid a severe drought.
The winery near Calistoga, owned by Kelly Fleming, wanted to double its annual visitation limit. The county Planning Commission on Wednesday decided annual visitation should remain capped at 3,618.
Reports by neighbors of diminishing groundwater during the deep, two-year drought was a factor, though winery consultants said the water use increase connected with more visitors would be minimal.
Michele Verdeille said she’s lived in the Pickett Road area for 27 years. Simmons Creek has gone dry, water-hauling trucks can be seen regularly and the static water level in her well has dropped 20 feet.
“We’re absolutely terrified,” she said.
Fleming said she wished she could simply sell wine through the Internet, as one neighbor suggested. But she can’t.
“I built a beautiful, sustainable winery, it is my life savings and I depend on people coming there, as does most of Napa Valley — our restaurants, our hotels and our wineries,” Fleming said.
She wants her customers to see Napa Valley and the beautiful venue she has created, Fleming said.
The Fleming winery submitted a water availability analysis showing aquifer recharge on the property is an estimated 19.7 acre-feet annually. The proposed visitor increase would raise annual water use by .07 acre-feet, to a total of 1.72 acre-feet.
"They are overall using 9% of the available recharge," county Deputy Planning Director Brian Bordona said.
These were among the factors the Planning Commission considered. It decided the Fleming winery can do such things as host tastings in its cave and build a crush pad canopy, but not increase annual visitation.
One visitation change the commission did approve for flexibility was increasing the daily maximum of eight guests to 10 guests while sticking with the weekly cap of 60 guests. Marketing events will remain the same.
“This is a small-production winery and it is in a high fire severity zone and it’s in a really a highly insecure water area,” Commissioner Joelle Gallagher said. “I don’t think you can dispute that.”
Groundwater modeling for the winery’s visitation increase request was based on 2010 data and 30-year average, instead of looking to the future, she said,
“We know we are in a water crisis and that we will continue to be in a water crisis,” Gallagher said. “So I think we have to start looking at everything from that point of view.”
Plus, she said, the number of visitors requested by Fleming's winery is quite a bit more than other wineries with similar wine production.
Commissioner Megan Dameron agreed that visitation shouldn’t increase. She cited concerns about water, fire danger and neighbors’ quality-of-life in this canyon area.
And, while Commissioners Andrew Mazotti and Dave Whitmer seemed open to considering a smaller visitation increase amount, the commission, in the end, decided to stick with the status quo.
“What’s the adage, timing is everything?” Whitmer said. “I think part of the issue related to water is because we all realize we are in the midst of a drought and it’s significant and it’s scary. So folks are coming forward with valid concerns, I would not suggest otherwise.”
The Fleming winery is a small family operation with a relatively small footprint that seems to be trying to be sustainable, Whitmer said. He could support a more modest visitation increase request, he said.
Mazotti wanted to better understand how the traffic from the new Four Seasons resort about a mile away would interact with increased winery traffic, particularly at the corner of Pickett and Rosedale roads.
Traffic was an issue brought up by some neighbors. They said more winery visitors would mean more vehicles on a narrow, dead-end road.
Winery representatives said the daily tastings at most would send five to seven vehicles on Pickett Road spread out over the day. Large marketing events would use shuttles.
Fleming bought her 300-acre property in 1998. She broke ground on the winery in 2005 and crushed the first grapes there in 2010. The winery can produce up to 12,000 gallons annually.
The Planning Commission previously discussed the Fleming winery request on June 2. It delayed making a decision then to give Fleming more time to talk with her neighbors.
