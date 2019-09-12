{{featured_button_text}}
Bridges of Napa County

Calistoga's Greenwood Avenue bridge, over the Garnett Creek, suffered extensive damage in the 2014 earthquake and has been closed since. 

 Sean Scully, Register

Napa County has begun preliminary engineering work on the historic Garnett Creek Bridge that spans Greenwood Avenue. The bridge was damaged in the 2014 earthquake and has been closed to the public ever since.

After securing a federal grant, the county is evaluating various repair options that will maintain the historical character of the bridge as much as possible, according to Mallika Ramachandran, county engineering manager. The old masonry arch was built in 1904.

As part of the plan, the county intends to seismically retrofit and rehabilitate the bridge with a concrete slab that would not be visible to the public.

The bridge is not expected to be open again until 2023 or 2024.

Starting sometime next year, there will be several opportunities for the public to comment on the project, Ramachandran said.

Questions can be directed to Napa County, Department of Public Works, (707) 259-8194 or Mallika.Ramachandran@countyofnapa.org,

