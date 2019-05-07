{{featured_button_text}}
Bike to Work Day 2018

Beth Henkelman, left, paused for some snacks at a Bike to Work Day energizer station in 2018. This Thursday, volunteers from Visit Napa Valley will work at the 2019 event in recognition of National Travel and Tourism Week. 

 Register file photo

The Napa County Bicycle Coalition, in partnership with the Napa County Office of Education, is putting on Napa County Bike to Work & School Day on Thursday, May 9.

An estimated 2,000 Napa County commuters of all ages will join tens of thousands of other Bay Area residents in leaving their cars at home and riding their bikes to work and school, organizers said. Numerous elected officials, including county supervisors, city council members, school superintendents, and school board trustees, will be riding bikes and cheering on participants up and down the valley.

Fifteen Energizer Stations, hosted by local public agencies, nonprofits, and businesses, will be located throughout the valley, providing incentives and encouragement to those riding their bikes to work. At participating school sites, welcome tables will be set up to greet children when they arrive, and provide them with high-fives, healthy snacks, and prizes.

A full list of Energizer Station locations and hours is online at: http://bit.ly/NapaBTWSDsites

Roughly one in seven Bay Area residents live within five miles of their workplace, an ideal distance for bicycling. But in Napa County and across the region, only a small fraction – less than 1 percent – ride bikes to work, and fewer than 5 percent of school age children ride bikes to school on a regular basis.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

City Editor

Kevin has been city editor since September 2010. He joined the Register in 1973 as a reporter. He covered Napa City Hall and assorted other beats over the years. Kevin has been writing his Napa Journal column on Sundays since 1989.