Napa County COVID-19 cases up 65% over week

Coronavirus update COVID 1
Napa County COVID-19 cases rose for the fifth consecutive week, this time by 65% to a total of 168.

The county on Friday reported information for the week of July 23 to July 29. The highest proportion of new cases came from those in their 30s at 26%, followed by those under 18 at 17%.

Current hospitalizations for COVID-19 are also on the upswing. The 11 reported by the county on Friday compares to three a week ago.

The growth could be fueled by the delta variant of COVID-19. The Associated Press and other news sources reported leaked documents from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention concluding the variant is as contagious as the chicken pox.

Gov. Gavin Newsom this week called for state employees and health care workers to be either vaccinated against COVID-19 or test weekly for COVID-19. President Joe Biden on Thursday announced vaccine requirements for federal employees and contractors.

Napa County as of Friday morning had yet to announce any policies going this far, but had some requirements in place in compliance with the July 26 state order.

County workers in county-run health care or high-risk congregate living facilities such as public or behavioral health clinical services, corrections and the homeless shelter must show proof of full vaccination or be tested at least once per week, Dr. Karen Relucio, county public health officer, said on Thursday.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

Napa County Reporter

Barry Eberling covers Napa County government, transportation, the environment and general assignments. He has worked for the Napa Valley Register since fall 2014 and previously worked 27 years for the Daily Republic of Fairfield.

