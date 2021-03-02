Napa County DA and LBGTQ Connection partner to offer office hours

While the high rate of crime against LGBTQ people has long been known, one finding from the study surprisingly showed that LGBTQ people are much more likely to be victimized by someone they know well.

Yuen Y. Chiang, Victim Services manager of the Napa County District Attorney’s Office, explained that members of the LGBTQ frequently cite law enforcement as unhelpful sources of assistance. This partnership should send the message to the LGBTQ community that they can get protection with the same level of support as opposite sex couples when it comes to intimate partner violence, sexual abuse, as well as all other crimes, Chiang said.

Belinda Ruiz, Victim Advocate of the Napa County District Attorney’s Office, will be at LGBTQ Connection every fourth Monday of the month from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., answering drop-in questions and providing support such as information about what to expect after you’ve called the police, the criminal justice system, case status on charged cases, how to file a civil restraining order, accompaniment to criminal justice proceedings and other information and referrals.

Support is available to anyone that needs it, regardless of immigration status. In many cases, Belinda is even able to answer basic questions and make referrals to supportive services even when a police report has not been filed.