Napa County drops to purple tier; new COVID-19 restrictions will be imposed

“I know that is not what any of us want to hear, particularly just days before the Thanksgiving holiday,” Thompson said in a press release. “We are all tired of the pandemic, sick of staying home and missing the family and friends we haven’t seen in months.”

But now is not the time for people to let their guard down, Thompson said. He added he and his wife Janet made the “difficult choice” to celebrate the holiday without extended family this year.

“I am very sad I won’t see our kids or our granddaughters, but I know it’s worth it to keep us all safe and make sure we aren’t contributing to the spread of the virus,” Thompson said.

Newsom during his Monday press conference also mentioned an event he has taken heat for — attending a friend’s 50th birthday party in Napa County at The French Laundry restaurant.

Napa County was in orange status at the time — “relatively loose compared to some other counties,” Newsom said. The dinner was outdoors and there were just a few more people than the spirit of what he promotes would allow, he said.