Napa County eases COVID-19 restrictions, but Calistoga still at risk

Napa County eased COVID-19 restrictions on businesses and activities on Tuesday, but Calistoga is still seeing a high percentage of cases, and could likely see another surge as colder weather approaches.
The rating change means restaurants, fitness centers, worship services and movie theaters can allow more people inside starting Wednesday, Oct. 21. Wineries can serve customers inside, with restrictions, and there are other restriction easements as well.
Restaurants can double indoor seating capacity to 50% or 200 people, whichever is fewer.
State rules closed fitness centers on July 13, though they could operate outdoors.
For Napa County, moving from red to orange made Tuesday a red-letter day.
“Something we’ve all been eagerly anticipating,” county Board of Supervisors Diane Dillon said.
But the celebratory mood was tempered. County officials stressed that, if COVID-19 cases rise, the county could slip back into the red category and have tougher restrictions reimposed.
“We cannot be complacent,” said Dr. Karen Relucio, county public health officer. “It’s so much easier to move back to a more restrictive tier than it is to advance to less restrict tier.”
If forced back into red, the county would have to stay there at least three weeks before it could return to orange, she said.
Calistoga has a disproportionately large case number in Napa County.
As of Tuesday, Calistoga has had 141 cases of COVID-19. The town lags behind American Canyon, but has had twice as many cases as St. Helena.
The demographics suggest the Latinx population in the county is disproportionately affected. They make up 40% of population, but 60% of cases. In Calistoga, where the Latinx population is about 50%, “I would expect the positive case numbers in Calistoga’s Latinx community are also high,” said City Manager Mike Kirn.
City officials on Tuesday said there are a number of factors contributing to Calistoga’s high infection rate.
“It’s a combination of a lot of things, not just social gathering after work hours,” Kirn said. “There’s carpooling, and the Latinx community is tightly knit, relatively low income and with more residents per household.”
Police Chief Mitch Celaya said in speaking with Reclucio the high infection rate can partly be attributed to family clusters, with high numbers of people living in crowded conditions.
Councilmember Gary Kraus said he’s seen crowding in apartments, with as many as nine or 14 people under the same roof.
Councilmember Irais Lopez-Ortega said we need to consider the cultural background of the Latinx community. “If someone gets sick everyone takes care of them, they don’t send them away or in isolation. The group takes care of them,” she said. “We need to do more outreach and education.”
City officials also expressed frustration at trying to get information on case tracking from the county.
“They’re not doing secondary testing after 14 days,” Celaya said, noting that some addresses stay on the list of cases for much longer than two weeks, indicating multiple cases.
Contact tracing is also a problem in that people are not being cooperative about where they have been or who they have contacted.
Working towards a solution Kirn said the city will be working with Upvalley resources on community education, messaging and outreach.
“It boils down to four basic protocols, face coverings, washing hands, maintaining social distancing, and limit social gatherings. That is the biggest thing that erodes,” Kirn said. “Family units need to monitor and self-police. If someone tests positive, need to separate from that bubble.”
Speaking for businesses, Vice-Mayor Michael Dunsford expressed concern that when the weather changes and outdoor dining returns indoors, “We will see an uptick in infections, and we’ll be mandated to be pushed back again. In our messaging, people need to understand their jobs are on the line. It’s going to really take everybody to follow the protocols. This is what’s coming if we don’t get our house in order,” he said. “The messaging needs to get on the same page. The message needs to be hammered home strongly.”
Relucio said she is worried about people mixing on Halloween. She is also worried cold weather will lead to more activities indoors, where the coronavirus can spread more easily. She is worried that people will tire of taking prevention steps.
People’s individual actions will determine what happens in the community. At stake are such things as how many people have jobs, she said.
Reporter Barry Eberling contributed to this story.
Watch now: CDC: Listen Up, America- COVID-19 Is Not ‘Just Like The Flu’
You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!