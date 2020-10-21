Napa County eases COVID-19 restrictions, but Calistoga still at risk

City officials also expressed frustration at trying to get information on case tracking from the county.

“They’re not doing secondary testing after 14 days,” Celaya said, noting that some addresses stay on the list of cases for much longer than two weeks, indicating multiple cases.

Contact tracing is also a problem in that people are not being cooperative about where they have been or who they have contacted.

Working towards a solution Kirn said the city will be working with Upvalley resources on community education, messaging and outreach.

“It boils down to four basic protocols, face coverings, washing hands, maintaining social distancing, and limit social gatherings. That is the biggest thing that erodes,” Kirn said. “Family units need to monitor and self-police. If someone tests positive, need to separate from that bubble.”