Get ready for 3-days of boot stomping fun during Fair & Fiesta at The Napa County Fairgrounds in Calistoga, May 3-5. Enjoy unlimited carnival rides, headlining concerts, a sloth encounter, daily entertainment and more with online ticket prices starting at $20 per person, kids ages 5 and under are free.
Doors open at 4 p.m. on Friday, and noon on Saturday and Sunday. The Napa County Fairgrounds is located at 1435 N. Oak St. in Calistoga. Visit CelebrateNapaValley.org/FairFiesta for all the details and tickets.
There will be a wide array of rides, attractions, games and food concessions at this year’s fair. On the Butler midway join the fun with exciting games like water races and balloon darts. Test your skills, grab a corndog and make a new memory.
New this year is Safari Encounters, an entertaining and educational adventure into the animal kingdom. Meet safari animals and learn interesting facts about their diets, enemies, and special adaptations that help them survive and thrive. Find Safari Encounters on Fair & Fiesta’s second stage at 5 and 7 p.m., Friday, May 3, and at 1 and 3 p.m., Saturday, May 4.
This year’s music line-up is sure to rock as live bands take the stage every day of fair. Kicking off the party on Friday is Rick of Samvega with his psychedelic sound and electric guitar. Next up is guitarist Scott Forbes who is destined to light up the crowd with his upbeat jams. Touching on country, soul, & Americana, Sean Patrick Garvey’s Obsidian Son hits the stage followed by Jade Brodie and the Back-ups and Caitlin Jemma and the Goodness.
On Saturday, singer/songwriter Ryan Rushworth brings his acoustic guitar, dynamic vocals, and raw lyricism across multiple genres including indie, pop, folk, Americana and hip hop. Directly after are Chapeau Noir, ShOveELmAn, The Marshall House Project, and Down Dirty Shake with their soulful tunes and timeless sound.
Celebrate Cinco de Mayo on Sunday with the authentic sound of Mariachi Tecoman, the bright colors of Ballet Folklorico, and the excitement of the Jaripeo & Baile (Mexican bull-riding & dancing). An additional ticket for the Jaripeo is required and can be purchased in advance online, at local Mexican markets in Calistoga, and at the fairground entrance the day of the event.
After the Jaripeo on Sunday, there will be dancing to the lively beats Baile Grandes, MAR-K, Cuerda Elegante, and Banda Congora.