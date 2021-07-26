Napa County Farm Bureau honors Pina and Dillon

The Napa County Farm Bureau has named Davie Pina as Napa Valley’s 2021 Agriculturalist of the Year and Supervisor Diane Dillon as Napa Valley’s 2021 Friend of Agriculture. Pina and Dillon were honored at the Napa County Farm Bureau’s annual dinner “Love of the Land,” hosted this year by V. Sattui Winery in St. Helena on July 23.
As Napa Valley’s 2021 Agriculturalist of the Year, Davie Pina is honored for the innovative ways that he has approached sustainable agriculture in Napa Valley and for his longstanding commitment to community service.
Pina is a sixth-generation Napa Valley farmer having been born and raised in Napa Valley. He is managing partner of Pina Vineyard Management where he has worked since 1980.
His commitment to the Napa community has encompassed many roles, including serving on the boards of the Napa County Farm Bureau, Rutherford Dust Society and Rutherford Grange. Since 1987, Pina has served with the Rutherford Volunteer Fire Department, where he was chief from 2012-2021.
“Davie is someone who encompasses all the qualities of an agriculturalist who is not only committed to sustainable agriculture in Napa Valley, but also committed to our community,” said Eric Pooler, vice president of the Napa County Farm Bureau. “We are proud to honor his service and commitment to Napa Valley agriculture.”
As Napa Valley’s 2021 Friend of Agriculture, Supervisor Diane Dillon has been recognized for her 18 years of service on the Napa County Board of Supervisors and for the ongoing work she has done to serve Napa Valley’s agricultural community. Dillon is the fifth generation of her family to live in Napa County, being descended from Connelly Conn.
“Supervisor Dillon is an example of an elected representative who consistently works hard and makes a concerted effort to understand the complexity of issues and work with the agricultural community to address them,” said Ryan Klobas, chief executive officer of the Napa County Farm Bureau.
“She is an elected official that deserves recognition for the work she has done over the last 18 years and is a wonderful example to others of how to be an effective leader.”