Napa County Farm Bureau honors Pina and Dillon

The Napa County Farm Bureau has named Davie Pina as Napa Valley’s 2021 Agriculturalist of the Year and Supervisor Diane Dillon as Napa Valley’s 2021 Friend of Agriculture. Pina and Dillon were honored at the Napa County Farm Bureau’s annual dinner “Love of the Land,” hosted this year by V. Sattui Winery in St. Helena on July 23.

As Napa Valley’s 2021 Agriculturalist of the Year, Davie Pina is honored for the innovative ways that he has approached sustainable agriculture in Napa Valley and for his longstanding commitment to community service.

Pina is a sixth-generation Napa Valley farmer having been born and raised in Napa Valley. He is managing partner of Pina Vineyard Management where he has worked since 1980.

His commitment to the Napa community has encompassed many roles, including serving on the boards of the Napa County Farm Bureau, Rutherford Dust Society and Rutherford Grange. Since 1987, Pina has served with the Rutherford Volunteer Fire Department, where he was chief from 2012-2021.