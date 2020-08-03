Napa County gets $34.4 million, city $6.3 million in PG&E fire settlement

Last Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors decided how to spend the $34 million. The county plans to put $16 million toward roads.

A Napa County report said a number of roads suffered damage because of the fires, among them Redwood Road, Soda Canyon Road, Dry Creek Road, Mount Veeder Road and Second Avenue. Damage came not only from destroyed guard rails and melted pavement during the fires, but from the heavy equipment used to remove the destroyed homes and other debris.

Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza said that the county has a responsibility to invest much of the settlement money in infrastructure, especially in areas damaged by the fires. He represents the 4th District burned by Atlas fire, including the Soda Canyon and Silverado areas.

Board of Supervisors chairperson Diane Dillon reminded her colleagues that a road didn’t have to be burned to sustained fire-related damage.

“In the Upvalley, we took a tremendous amount of debris removal and just months and months of really heavy trucks and all of the road wear,” Dillon said.

The county will allot $9.1 million to make up for revenues lost during the fires. That can go to such things as helping the community recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and associated economic downturn, as well as the pension trust and capital projects.