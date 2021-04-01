Napa County group proposes quick response, wildfire-fighting planes

The idea for the Fire Boss planes had its beginning shortly after the Glass Fire broke out at 3:45 a.m. on Sept. 27. Dunn watched the skies from his home, waiting for the aerial firefighting response. He didn’t see Cal Fire planes arrive until 9:30 a.m.

“That whole issue kind of got me enraged,” Dunn said.

Napa County-based Fire Boss planes could have started dropping water on the fire hours earlier, Dunn said. “This is something that would get out at daybreak, as soon as it’s legal to fly,” he said.

Mike Hackett, who is active with Growers/Vintners for Responsible Agriculture, also lives on Howell Mountain. The Glass Fire burned to an adjacent property.

“I will personally be so relieved to know that quick response aircrafts are available at the first light of day, ready to control wildland fires,” he said. “We need to keep 5-acre fires at 5 acres, not let them explode into conflagrations.”

The planes would keep every citizen in Napa County safer, he said.

Napa County-based Fire Boss planes could also respond to fires in Lake, Solano, and Sonoma counties and maybe Marin County, Dunn said. That could help minimize smoke damage to Napa County grapes from large, out-of-control wildfires.