Napa County Land Trust adds to wildlife corridor in northwest Calistoga

Land Trust of Napa County has announced the completion of a 24-acre conservation easement, donated by Dr. John Erskine, the son of prominent Bay Area environmentalist Dorothy Erskine.

The conservation easement protects a forested property of mixed hardwood and conifer trees in the hills northwest of Calistoga. Besides protecting habitat, the easement provides scenic views that can be seen from Highway 128. Dr. Erskine, who recently passed away, worked with the Land Trust to ensure protection of the property and donated it through his estate.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: 1 year for $26

The property shares a boundary with the Land Trust’s 571-acre Live Oaks Ranch conservation easement and adds to an important wildlife corridor that stretches south from the 5,272-acre Robert Louis Stevenson State Park to Live Oaks Ranch.

“Protecting these contiguous corridors of land for wildlife is a priority for conservation,” said Doug Parker, CEO of the Land Trust. “This property adds to a corridor that extends south from Mount St. Helena and the 23,000 contiguous acres protected in that part of the county. Based on our motion-activated camera project, the Wildlife Picture Index, we know this area is significant for wildlife and in fact, has the largest numbers of bears of any place in the Bay Area.”