Napa County OKs wineries to reopen to public

At the minimum, Dodd said, visitors to wineries will be asked to socially distance and wear masks on the premises. Wineries have expressed intentions to limit touch points between staff and guests as well as emphasize open-air tastings.

Dodd has heard from constituents concerned that reopening the county’s wineries would bring in tourists from other, harder-hit counties in the Bay Area. It’s a rational worry, he said, but voiced his confidence in the ability of both businesses and their customers to protect themselves and the community.

The Napa Valley Vintners, which represents 550 wineries through the Napa Valley, were “instrumental” in the creation of the guidelines, Dodd said. The group has issued safety protocols for customers and employees to its membership and beyond, and has recommended wineries take additional steps to ensure social distancing, like moving to an appointment-only system.

Napa’s wine industry would bring its “spirit of excellence” into ensuring the safety of guests and employees, Reiff said.