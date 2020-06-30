Napa County pleads with residents to stay in COVID-19 protection bubbles

“But I really think it’s important for our community to understand the severity of the trends we’re seeing and what that’s attributable to, especially family gatherings,” he said.

Supervisor Brad Wagenknecht said one of the hardest things to do is not hug a son or daughter who visits from out of town. But that’s where transmission of the virus can happen.

“Understanding what a bubble is important,” Wagenknecht said. “My wife and I live at my little house, that’s my bubble. It’s not the extended family.”

Relucio agreed. Her bubble is her husband and herself. If they eat out, it’s just the two of them. She had to refuse when her sister-in-law wanted to have dinner together, she said.

Board of Supervisors chairperson Diane Dillon said if she sees her brother-in-law, they can talk while staying apart and wearing masks. They can’t embrace or have dinner.

“I think that’s where people are really having a difficult time,” Dillon said. “But unfortunately, we all need to do that if we want folks at work, if we don’t want to be shutting things down.”