Napa County Pruning Contest celebrates 20 years

The Napa County Pruning Contest is almost of drinking age, having just celebrated its 20th year on Saturday at Beringer Vineyards’ Gamble Ranch.

Put on each year by the Napa Valley Farmworker Foundation and Napa Valley Grapegrowers, the pruning contest is a way for the organizations to recognize the valley’s talented vineyard crews.

This year’s winners came from Renteria Vineyard Management and Joseph Phelps Vineyards, with Erika López taking the women’s title and Casimiro Zaragoza for the men, respectively.

Those who came in second, third, and fourth also were awarded, with Atlas Vineyard Management’s Agustín Arias, St. Supery’s Hector Rodríguez, and Walsh Vineyards Management’s Lorenzo Hernández Aquino winning in the men’s category. Verónica Medina Reyes from Bayview — who won first place in the 2019 competition, Ana Mejia from Trefethen, and Rosa Martínez from Bettinelli Vineyards were honored in the women’s contest.

”The Pruning Contest is the one time of year Napa’s vineyard workforce can come together to display their expert skill and technique,” said Sonya DeLuca, associate director and COO of the Napa Valley Farmworker Foundation and Napa Valley Grapegrowers. “While the contestants are competitive, there’s a special camaraderie and energy between them.”

All vineyard workers from the county were invited to compete, but each company and vineyard management group was only permitted to send four crew members due to COVID-19 precautions. During the competition, the traditional rules and regulations applied — each contestant was assigned a specific section to prune and was judged on their speed and accuracy. A total of 90 farmworkers took part in the contest.

Music was played, tacos were eaten, and at the end of the day, eight hardworking farm workers took home their new basket of ag tools and other occupational goods.

“It is a proud moment to reach the Pruning Contest’s 20-year milestone, but we couldn’t have done it alone,” said DeLuca. “The contest is woven into the fabric of Napa Valley’s ag industry; it is rooted within the community; and with the support of our generous sponsors, volunteers, and local businesses, the event is a success year after year,” she said.

This year’s sponsors included OLE Health — which provided rapid COVID tests for the event — as well as the pruner company FELCO, Silicon Valley Bank, and a slew of local vineyard groups.

So with two decades of tradition under its belt and cash-and-tools to sweeten the pot, it is no wonder so many folks attend the event year after year.

“Seeing the champions on the Olympic winner's blocks [and] being cheered on by loved ones and peers … It is a proud and inspirational moment for everyone,” said DeLuca.

