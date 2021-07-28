Napa County reports 24 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, 488 total cases in Calistoga

New Napa County cases of COVID-19 have increased in each of the last four weeks, with 102 recorded July 16-22, up 92% from the week before.
Twenty-four more people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Napa County, public health authorities reported Tuesday afternoon.
The latest infections have raised the county’s cumulative COVID-19 case count to 10,370 since the start of the pandemic in early 2020, according to the daily online update by Napa County’s Health and Human Services agency.
The County reported 488 total cases in Calistoga, up from 289 in April. That's compared to 304 in St. Helena, 158 in Yountville,1,758 in American Canyon, and 6,405 in Napa.
The 46 new infections reported Thursday were Napa County’s highest one-day total since Feb. 5, at the tail end of a wintertime infection surge, the county’s COVID-19 informational website indicated.
Four people are currently being treated at Napa County hospitals for COVID-19 symptoms, bringing the total number of local patients during the pandemic to 457, the health department reported. Eighty-four people in the county have died of coronavirus-related causes, the most recent on July 20.
The county did not indicate the vaccination status of the new cases or those in the hospital.
Calistoga last saw a surge in local cases in June of 2020, which could have been attributed to people letting down their social distancing guard over the Memorial Day weekend, Dr. Karen Reclucio, the County's Health Director said at the time.
This week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced new recommendations that vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the coronavirus is surging. Scientists cited new information about the ability of the delta variant to spread among vaccinated people in announcing new CDC mask recommendations.
Last week’s COVID-19 cases in Napa County continued a pattern of the virus infecting younger patients than early in the pandemic, when seniors were considered most vulnerable to infection and serious illness, according to the county website. People in their 30s accounted for the largest share of new cases at 24%, with another 18% of infections affecting those in their 20s.
The St. Helena Hospital Foundation will hold the next walk-in vaccination clinics for anyone 12 years and older in Calistoga on Tuesday, Aug. 3, from 5-8 p.m. at Logvy Park during the City's National Night Out.
Napa County’s COVID-19 vaccination program has provided 204,065 doses as of Friday, up 1,695 from the previous week.
Cynthia Sweeney contributed to this story.
You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com