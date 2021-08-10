Napa County reports 58 more COVID-19 cases over weekend

Fifty-eight more people in Napa County tested positive for the coronavirus over the weekend, the county announced Monday afternoon.
The newest infections, which bring the county’s total to 10,698, continue an upswing in COVID-19 spread that has persisted over the summer locally and nationwide. Infections in Napa County have increased for six consecutive weeks, totaling 187 from July 30 to Aug. 5, up 11% from the week before.
Cumulative cases reported in Calistoga were at 493 as of Tuesday, up from 489 the previous week.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
Thirteen people were hospitalized locally with the virus Monday, up from 10 on Friday, the county reported.
While the average age of those contracting COVID-19 rose from 36 to 38, people in their 20s now account for the largest share of infections at 21% of the total, followed by those in their 30s at 18%, according to Napa County’s informational website on the virus.
The county did not report specifically how many of the latest cases were among unvaccinated persons, but as of late July, the county reported that 72 percent of all new cases were among the unvaccinated.
The current surge in coronavirus cases remains less severe than a wintertime spike that peaked in January, with as many as 681 infections in a week in Napa County and up to 35 hospitalized at one time.
Nonetheless, the increase led the county’s Health and Human Services agency on Friday to reimpose a requirement to wear face masks at businesses and other indoor spaces, a step taken by seven other Bay Area counties earlier last week. Face coverings had become optional for those vaccinated against COVID-19 as part of an economic reopening California declared June 15, when infections had fallen from a winter-season peak.
Napa County’s mask requirement was a response to the increasing rate of infections and hospitalizations largely connected to the faster-spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus, according to the county’s health order.
Based on predictive modeling, the Delta-driven wave may peak in early to mid-September, with hospitalizations possibly peaking in late September. There is usually a two-week lag between infection peaks and hospitalization peaks, according to the county’s public health officer, Dr. Karen Relucio.
The county reported 1,977 COVID-19 vaccine doses were provided through its inoculation program for the week ending Friday, raising the total number given to 207,720. Seventy-five percent of eligible county residents had been fully inoculated at 80% had received at least one vaccine dose as of last week.
You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com