Napa County reports 58 more COVID-19 cases over weekend

Fifty-eight more people in Napa County tested positive for the coronavirus over the weekend, the county announced Monday afternoon.

The newest infections, which bring the county’s total to 10,698, continue an upswing in COVID-19 spread that has persisted over the summer locally and nationwide. Infections in Napa County have increased for six consecutive weeks, totaling 187 from July 30 to Aug. 5, up 11% from the week before.

Cumulative cases reported in Calistoga were at 493 as of Tuesday, up from 489 the previous week.

Thirteen people were hospitalized locally with the virus Monday, up from 10 on Friday, the county reported.

While the average age of those contracting COVID-19 rose from 36 to 38, people in their 20s now account for the largest share of infections at 21% of the total, followed by those in their 30s at 18%, according to Napa County’s informational website on the virus.

The county did not report specifically how many of the latest cases were among unvaccinated persons, but as of late July, the county reported that 72 percent of all new cases were among the unvaccinated.