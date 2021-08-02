Napa County reports 61 new COVID-19 cases over weekend

Another 61 people in Napa County tested positive for the coronavirus over the weekend, bringing the county’s total cases during the pandemic to 10,503, the county health department announced Monday afternoon.
The latest infections continue the upswing in COVID-19 cases this summer in the county, where new cases have increased for five weeks running. On Friday, Napa County reported 168 infections July 23-29, up 65% from the previous week. Total cases in July reached 886, up from 240 in June.
Ten people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms locally, one less than on Friday but up from three on July 23, according to the county’s coronavirus information website. Overall, 465 have been hospitalized with the virus in Napa County since the first cases in California were confirmed in early 2020.
Eighty-four people in the county have died of COVID-19 complications, all but three of them residents.
The average age of infected patients fell from 39 to 36, the county Health and Human Services agency reported in its Friday online update. People in their 30s accounted for the largest share of cases at 26%, followed by those under 18 (17%).
New cases per day in the U.S. have increased sixfold over the past month to an average of nearly 80,000, a level not seen since mid-February. And deaths per day have climbed over the past two weeks from an average of 259 to 360. Those are still well below the 3,400 deaths and a quarter-million cases per day seen during the worst of the outbreak, in January, when Napa County was reporting more than 200 new infections daily.
The recent growth in new infections may be fueled by the more virulent delta variant of COVID-19. The Associated Press and other media sources reported leaked documents from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention concluding the variant is as contagious as chickenpox.
Some places around the country are seeing newly confirmed infections and hospital caseloads reach their highest levels since the pandemic began a year and a half ago. Nearly all deaths and serious illnesses now are in unvaccinated people.
The surge has led states and cities across the U.S. to beat a retreat, just weeks after it looked as if the country was going to see a close-to-normal summer.
Health officials in San Francisco and six other Bay Area counties announced Monday they are reinstating a requirement that everyone — vaccinated or not — wear masks in public indoor spaces.
Gov. Gavin Newsom last week called on state employees and health care workers to be either vaccinated against COVID-19 or test weekly for the virus. On Thursday, President Biden announced vaccine requirements for federal employees and contractors.
As of Friday morning, Napa County had yet to announce any policies similarly far-reaching, but had some requirements in place in compliance with the July 26 state order.
County workers in county-operated health care or high-risk group living facilities such as public or behavioral health clinical services, corrections, and the south Napa homeless shelter must show proof of full vaccination or be tested at least once per week, Dr. Karen Relucio, the county public health officer, said on Thursday.
With reports from Register reporter Howard Yune and The Associated Press.
