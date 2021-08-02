Napa County reports 61 new COVID-19 cases over weekend

New cases per day in the U.S. have increased sixfold over the past month to an average of nearly 80,000, a level not seen since mid-February. And deaths per day have climbed over the past two weeks from an average of 259 to 360. Those are still well below the 3,400 deaths and a quarter-million cases per day seen during the worst of the outbreak, in January, when Napa County was reporting more than 200 new infections daily.

The recent growth in new infections may be fueled by the more virulent delta variant of COVID-19. The Associated Press and other media sources reported leaked documents from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention concluding the variant is as contagious as chickenpox.

Some places around the country are seeing newly confirmed infections and hospital caseloads reach their highest levels since the pandemic began a year and a half ago. Nearly all deaths and serious illnesses now are in unvaccinated people.

The surge has led states and cities across the U.S. to beat a retreat, just weeks after it looked as if the country was going to see a close-to-normal summer.