Napa County reports high voter turnout as Election Day nears

With help from plastic partitions, thermometers and a new six-figure ballot sorting machine, Napa County hopes to turn out nine out of every 10 eligible local voters for the most anticipated election in recent memory – amid a pandemic and political strife.
Sixty-one percent of the county’s registered voters had returned their mail-in ballots by 4 p.m. Sunday, well ahead of the pace in the November 2016 election, the county Election Division announced in a Saturday news release. The 51,881 ballots received and processed for counting compares with the 33,650 ballots (44%) returned at the same point four years ago, when 82.28% of registered voters cast ballots.
Current trends, if they continue, point toward 90% turnout, which would be the highest in Napa County in the last 60 years, according to the Election Division.
“It’s an incredible amount of interest in the election,” county registrar of voters John Tuteur said Sunday morning of a turnout level boosted – as across the U.S. – by a presidential election pitting President Trump against former Vice President Joe Biden, amid the coronavirus pandemic that has claimed more than 225,000 lives and a burgeoning wave of protests against racism and police brutality.
Elections Division staff are receiving and processing the swelling tide of ballots amid workplaces that have been reshaped by COVID-19, which has triggered a move to increased physical spacing, protective partitions against sneezes, coughs and breath, and new equipment.
Changes made to protect the health of staff members are evident at the county elections office and at vote centers. On Sunday, workers at vote centers in Napa and American Canyon were taking temperature checks of visitors and offering hand sanitizer before entry, while signature checkers at the county election office had their desks separated by curtains of transparent plastic. Voters who in past years dropped off ballots in the lobby of the American Canyon Holiday Inn Express this year are being routed instead to a roomier hotel conference room in the back.
Helping to speed this year’s count is a new ballot-sorting machine Napa County purchased for $160,000 using federal funds from the CARES Act economic stimulus bill, according to Tuteur. The device, which takes up the greater part of a room at the Elections Division, also sorts ballots by precinct and captures ballot bar codes and signatures automatically to allow elections staff to check voters’ handwriting without handling photocopies.
Napa County reported an incident Saturday morning at Las Flores Community Center, one of nine voting centers where residents can drop off ballots in person and receive assistance. According to Tuteur, a person approached about 30 people waiting in line and tried to dissuade them from casting their ballots, causing some of them to leave. Social media reports that the person approaching those waiting outside Las Flores was a county worker were inaccurate, he said Sunday.
Some voters on Sunday appeared grateful to cast their ballots in relatively normal conditions, given the bitterly contested presidential race and the specter of pandemic and shelter-at-home orders hanging over daily life since March.
“I thought it would be a lot harder to vote this year,” said Susana Hernandez of Napa after submitting her ballot in the NVC auditorium. “I’m just glad we were able to come to a solution to be able to vote.”
Despite the jump in the numbers of people voting early and through the mail, 19-year-old Ashley Maynard of American Canyon sought the certainty of an in-person drop-off for her first election. “I was a little concerned about the risks of mail-in voting, about anything getting lost or messed up,” she said while leaving the Boys & Girls Club on Benton Way, one of her hometown’s two vote centers, with her mother Machelle.
Maynard’s ballot included votes for various city offices as well as one for a second Trump term in the White House. “I focused on certain rights that meant a lot to me; I’m into hunting, so I wanted to focus on (preserving) my gun rights,” she said.
Various seats for mayors, city council members and school board trustees appear up and down local ballots, along with ballot propositions that could affect everything from housing policy to dialysis centers to Uber and Lyft drivers. But the choice of Republican or Democrat for the nation’s highest office remained top of mind for some residents casting ballots in person on the final weekend of election season.
“I don’t like seeing Trump in the news anymore – I’m tired of all that,” Joaquin Borrayo, a 22-year-old Napan and first-time voter, said after casting his vote inside the Napa Valley College performing arts center, one of nine voting centers across the county.
Nine voting centers from American Canyon north to Calistoga will be open Monday and Tuesday. Drive-through lanes will be available at four of the sites – the Elections Division office at the Second Street garage alleyway, Las Flores Community Center in Napa, the Holiday Inn Express in American Canyon, and NVC’s Upper Valley Campus in St. Helena.
