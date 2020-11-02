Napa County reports high voter turnout as Election Day nears

Where to vote

Napa County vote centers will remain open Monday and Tuesday, with polls closing in California at 8 p.m. Tuesday. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Election Day.

Vote centers are operating at the following locations.

Napa

Napa County Election Division, 1127 First St. (drive-through voting available in the Second Street garage alleyway)

Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center lobby, 2277 Napa-Vallejo Highway (Highway 221)

Las Flores Community Center, 4300 Linda Vista Ave. (drive-through voting available)

American Canyon

Holiday Inn Express & Suites, 5001 Main St. (drive-through voting available)

Boys & Girls Clubs of Napa Valley, 60 Benton Way

Yountville

Yountville Community Center, 6516 Washington St.

St. Helena

Napa Valley College Upper Valley Campus, 1088 College Ave. (drive-through voting available)

Angwin

Angwin Volunteer Fire Department, 275 College Ave.

Calistoga

Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St.​