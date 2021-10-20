Napa County residents invited to participate in workshop Thursday on redistricting

Fall vineyard row at Chimney Rock Winery in Napa, Calif. Date unknown.
Photo courtesy of Bob McClenahan/Visit Napa Valley
By Bay City News
Napa County is inviting residents to participate in a workshop Thursday on drawing new county supervisor districts for the next decade using updated data from the 2020 U.S. Census.
The workshop will be at 3 p.m. and will be held both in-person at the Board of Supervisors chambers in Napa and online at
https://countyofnapa.zoom.us/j/84218855729.
People will learn about the redistricting process -- mandated every 10 years following the release of the Census numbers -- as well as view maps already submitted by the public and comment on them or the process.
People can still also submit proposed maps online at
https://districtr.org/event/Napa_County and submit comments by email to elections@countyofnapa.org or by mail to Napa County Election Division, 1127 First St., Suite E, Napa, CA 94559. There will also be two more workshops on Nov. 2 and Nov. 16.
More information about the county's redistricting process can be found at
https://www.countyofnapa.org/398/2021-Redistricting.
