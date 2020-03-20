Napa County residents: The federal census wants to count you

Napa residents need not fear when they receive an envelope with the federal government’s letterhead this month. Chances are, it’s not an audit notice from the IRS or a jury duty summons, but rather the government’s invitation to complete the 2020 census.

“It’s an important piece of mail, and we want to make sure people are actively looking for it rather than it getting lost under the newspaper,” said Joshua Green, media specialist for the U.S. Census Bureau.

Between March 12 and March 20, households will receive a paper notice encouraging them to complete the questionnaire online or by phone. Each letter will assign the household an identification code that can then be used to access your specific questionnaire and flag your responses.

However, this code isn’t required. Anyone is able to complete the survey, regardless of housing situation, immigration status or incarceration.

“We do many surveys throughout every year; this is just the big one. It’s the biggest by far, and it’s not a sample like you would do in a survey. It’s an entire count of the entire country,” Green said.

Civic participation Filling out your census form is one of the most high-impact ways people can participate in democracy.