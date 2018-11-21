In this high-tech Age of Instant, Napa County’s elections can still provide a touch of drawn-out drama.
The Election Division as of the morning of Nov. 19 had released five updates for the Nov. 6 election, with a six and seventh due by the evening of Nov. 20. At that point, about 95 percent of the vote should have been counted and no more results would be available until certification, officials said.
Virtually every race has been decided either mathematically or by any reasonable measure of probability. One exception is the tight St. Helena mayor race, which might have to wait for the final count at certification for a victor to be declared.
County Registrar of Voters John Tuteur said he has until Dec. 6 to certify the election, and he expects to finish ahead of that deadline, possibly during the week of Nov. 26.
“California doesn’t rush things like some other states you’re hearing about in the news,” Tuteur said. “The reason for that is: 1. accuracy and 2. to make certain every vote counts.”
Napa County’s elections depend on paper ballots returned to the county by mail or by voters at drop boxes and vote centers. This hack-proof communications method means the county can’t arrive at a final tally on election night with the mere push of a button.
Workers, not robots, make certain the signature on each vote-by-mail ballot envelop matches the voter’s registration signature. Tuteur called signature-checking the measure of the election’s integrity.
Then the votes must be counted using a scanner. Tuteur portrayed the effort as trying to do a good job, not a rush job.
“There’s a limit as to what you can ask people to do before they start to crack and you get mistakes and signatures aren’t checked right,” Tuteur told the Napa County Board of Supervisors last week.
At 8:01 p.m. election night, the county released the results of 21,732 ballots that had been received by or during the prior weekend. That left about 35,000 to be counted. Tuteur said more people are waiting until the Election Day deadline to turn their ballots in.
All of this assures that election results come in post-Election Day dribs and drabs of updates.
“There are larger counties that have been able to produce better results,” county Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza told Tuteur at the Nov. 13 Board meeting. “Is there something we can do to support you in being able to provide bigger vote counts in the subsequent reports?”
As it turns out, there is a technological fix. Tuteur mentioned a quarter-million-dollar machine that can do the signature checking.
But the Election Division has no room for this large machine. Also, Tuteur said, the temporary employees who check signatures can also help voters with questions on Election Day, something a machine can’t do.
The gain by using the quarter-million-dollar machine would be days in reporting results, not weeks, Tuteur said.
Of course, another option would be to hire more people to check signatures and count votes. But, Tuteur said, there are limits to how many people can fit into the Election Division’s downtown offices.
“There’s no room to hire more people,” Tuteur said. “We have to keep the ballots under our secure control. They can’t leave our office. They can’t be shipped across town to some big rental space to be counted.”
Sonoma County has an older ballot system, Tuteur said. Unlike Napa County, Sonoma can’t provide updates between the election night count and the final, certified count.
Also, many of the larger counties with faster election update reports still have polling places, Tuteur said. They don’t have to deal with the same percentage of vote-by-mail ballots as Napa County, which is all vote-by-mail.
Tuteur said he’s happy to talk to the Board of Supervisors about how Napa County can provide faster election results.
“It’s not a quick fix,” he said. “It gets to the very basis of how we’re organized and where we are located.”