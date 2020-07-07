Napa County says household gatherings driving spike in COVID-19 cases

Although the state is poised to close local indoor restaurants and indoor tasting rooms, Napa County officials say a primary cause of a COVID-19 spike is friends and families outside of households getting together.
County officials say residents have the power to move what Gov. Gavin Newsom calls the COVID-19 reopening toggle switch out of dimmer mode. Dr. Karen Relucio, county public health officer, described how to get to the root of the problem.
“Follow the guidance — wash hands, keep distance from those not in your household and wear face coverings,” Relucio said by email Tuesday after questioned by the Napa Valley Register.
The state is expected to require the county to close certain activities because of higher COVID-19 case numbers. Among them are indoor restaurants, wineries and tasting rooms – though they can still operate outdoors – and breweries and bars both indoors and outdoors.
Closures are expected to begin at 12:01 a.m. Thursday and last at least three weeks. The county during that time will try to turn things around.
Relucio said that the rise in COVID-19 cases hasn't been directly linked to indoor restaurants and tasting rooms. Nor did she see an outbreak of 30 or more cases at a congregate facility as being the sole factor.
“Primary reason is community spread through gatherings and parties, where multiple households gather without physical distancing and face coverings,” she said. “Those exposed go to work or gather with others and we see spread as a result.”
It is critically important residents stay in the “bubble” of their household members. They should wear face coverings and keep at least six feet from those outside their households, she said.
Supervisor Ryan Gregory said most restaurants have gone overboard to make sure they are safe and are operating responsibly.
“I think the governor chose a sector he has control over,” Gregory said. “He can tell a business to shut down and if they refuse, he can go after their liquor license.”
Relucio said the state’s justification is these businesses are riskier because they promote gatherings outside of households and the removal of face coverings. In addition, when alcohol is present, people are less likely to follow physical distancing guidance.
Stopping the gathering of families and friends is a harder-to-get-at issue.
“We can’t go into people’s homes and backyards and control what they do,” Board of Supervisors Chair Diane Dillon said. “All we can do is ask them not to get together in that fashion, to wear masks, to stay six feet apart.”
Some people might have gotten the impression it was OK to hold backyard gatherings because restaurants were operating, Dillon said. They didn’t see a difference in COVID-19 safety between the two.
“The difference is, people let their guard down in their backyard,” she said. “They’re not practicing what’s being done in restaurants in their backyard.”
Supervisor Brad Wagenknecht said when a family member comes over, it’s difficult not to hug.
“I think we really need to double and triple down,” he said. “The coronavirus is not done. We really need to take this seriously.”
If following county face mask and physical distancing rules is indeed the answer, it won’t be an instant one. Every resident could adhere to the rules tomorrow and the effort wouldn’t mean lower COVID-19 case numbers the next day, county officials agreed.
Instead, there is a lag time between actions and results. Relucio said that’s because COVID-19 symptoms generally appear in two to 10 days and testing results come back in five to seven days.
Still to be seen is if gatherings over the last weekend’s Fourth of July holiday will cause another spike in cases. That is a factor already built into Napa County’s future COVID-19 rate equation, with the results cast in stone if not yet known.
Gregory said a worst case is the state extends the planned closures past three weeks and adds additional business closures to the list. Then Napa County might go back to the initial shelter-at-home order, when only businesses such as grocery stores deemed essential were open.
“It’s up to all of us to prevent it,” Gregory said.
Napa County’s number to watch is a case rate of 138.7 per 100,000 residents over 14 days, as reported Tuesday. The state standard is 100 and going over that number prompted the California Department of Public Health to flag the county.
The county continues to meet state standards for available hospital beds, available intensive care unit beds and available ventilators.
You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.
