Napa County services available to help during COVID-19 pandemic

The County of Napa and all its services, along with school districts, police and fire, hospitals, residential care facilities and non-profits have been organizing in order to meet the needs of Napa County through this Coronavirus/COVID-19 situation.
These below listed agencies and organizations are dedicated to mutual response and coordinated communication.
Although, there are many services and resources already in place, more will be announced very soon, with an emphasis on helping the most physically and economically vulnerable citizens.
For emergency financial assistance contact the Napa Valley Community Foundation, a local serving non-profit specifically for Napa County. Last week the foundation announced it would release $3.5 million from its disaster fund to help during the Covid-19 crisis. The foundation is also gratefully accepting financial donations: www.napavalleycf.org/donors/
Community Organizers Active in Disaster (COAD) Napa County, have been meeting and mobilizing subcommittees to offer the best possible response to meet its mission. COAD develops and enhances partnerships for communication, coordination and collaboration with the whole community including non-profit and faith-based organizations, government agencies, and the private sector, during all phases of a disaster. Some of our local services are listed below.
- UpValley Family Center offers assistance to upper Napa County residents. The staff is bilingual. Programs include health and wellness, economic stability, emergency assistance, education programs, immigrant integration and senior services. Anyone interested in information may call one of two offices: St. Helena 707-963-1919 or Calistoga 707-965-5010. upvalleyfamilycenters.org/
- Community Services of Napa Valley (CANV) has a network of food pantries with various pick up locations, days and times. In St. Helena the pantry is behind the Adventist Church Hall at 1777 Main Street. In Angwin -1 Angwin Avenue, Calistoga 1435 Oak Street, Pope Valley at Pope Valley Farm Center, Lake Berryessa 6008 Steele Canyon Road, the City of Napa and American Canyon. canv.org/food-nutrition/food-bank/
- Home-bound seniors over age 60 who still live in their own home may receive Meals on Wheels. Volunteer drivers will bring nutritious meals as well as provide a regular welfare check. canv.org/food-nutrition/meals-on-wheels-for-seniors/
- Rianda House is committed to helping senior citizens during the crisis. The Website includes a Covid-19 Resources tab. It includes sections for Napa County, Public Health, Food and Meal Services: www.riandahouse.org/community_information/ The phone number: 707-963-8555. On the Website is a list of grocery stores and pharmacies with senior hours, information about delivery and more.
