Napa County services available to help during COVID-19 pandemic

The County of Napa and all its services, along with school districts, police and fire, hospitals, residential care facilities and non-profits have been organizing in order to meet the needs of Napa County through this Coronavirus/COVID-19 situation.

These below listed agencies and organizations are dedicated to mutual response and coordinated communication.

Although, there are many services and resources already in place, more will be announced very soon, with an emphasis on helping the most physically and economically vulnerable citizens.

For emergency financial assistance contact the Napa Valley Community Foundation, a local serving non-profit specifically for Napa County. Last week the foundation announced it would release $3.5 million from its disaster fund to help during the Covid-19 crisis. The foundation is also gratefully accepting financial donations: www.napavalleycf.org/donors/