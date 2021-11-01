Napa County speeds up Silverado Trail repairs

Workers will work double shifts to try to reopen a storm-damaged Silverado Trail near St. Helena by Friday evening or next Monday and end Napa Valley’s closure-related traffic tie-ups.

The Oct. 23-24 storm dumped 8.59 inches of rain in that area and washed out a section of Silverado Trail. The county initially stated the road might reopen by Nov. 12.

Double shifts could cut that schedule in half. A wild card is what affect two storms expected this week might have on the project.

“Much of the repair work can happen in the rain, unless the site gets too muddy,” county Public Works Director Steven Lederer said. “Paving cannot happen in the rain.”

The Silverado Trail closure is between Meadowood Lane and Madrone Knoll Way. That moves more traffic to Highway 29, the only other major north-south Napa Valley wine country roadway.

County Supervisor Diane Dillon on her Facebook page noted the county installed a temporary traffic signal to help detouring traffic on Deer Park Road turn left onto Highway 29. But, while that eased Deer Park Road backups, it caused traffic problems on Highway 29, she wrote.

“There’s no perfect solution; we just need Silverado Trail repaired as soon as we can do that,” Dillon wrote.

Having a contractor work double shifts costs money, but is necessary, she wrote.

California Highway Patrol Sgt. William Bradshaw said Silverado Trail has become a major Napa Valley artery serving resort and winery traffic. The CHP sees a difference with the closure and the detours.

"Definitely it increases the traffic volume going through downtown St. Helena," Bradshaw said.

Highway 29 runs through St. Helena. City Manager Mark Prestwich said traffic backups there were fairly prolonged at first because of the Silverado Trail closure, but steps taking since then have helped.

One step is to have Highway 29 signals through town remain on green longer, to help move traffic through. The tradeoff is the cross streets get less green light time.

“It’s not too bad,” Prestwich said. “I was in downtown walking to a meeting today and had the opportunity to cross Main Street (Highway 29) twice and I didn’t have to wait very long.”

St. Helena also encouraged residents to limit driving until Silverado Trail repairs are made.

The county chose O. C. Jones & Sons to make emergency repairs. The estimated cost is $400,000, though Lederer said paying $33,000 for double-shifts could push this higher.

Water from the Oct. 23-24 downpours created what appeared to be a hole under Silverado Trail, leaving the pavement above in danger of collapse. Lederer said last week that high flows in the adjacent Napa River possibly combined with runoff from steep hillsides to cause the washout.

The repair project involves replacing soil materials that slid under a 50-foot length of lane on Silverado Trail. Workers will remove asphalt for a length of 150 feet to allow for inspection beyond the known slide, a county report said.

Up to two tons of rock, which is available from Syar will be needed for reconstruction. Compacted road base, asphalt concrete, striping and willow planting will complete the repairs, the report said.

Even if all goes as planned, it was uncertain on Monday whether Silverado Trail would reopen Friday evening or after the weekend.

"We may hold the road closed over the weekend to complete some of the post-repair work, such as a final top surface of asphalt paving and striping of the road," Lederer said. "Or we may reopen on Friday evening with a rough paved surface, temporary striping and guardrail. It depends on the pace of work and the weather."

