Be it fire, earthquake, loss of electricity, or any other emergency situation, be empowered to make your own decisions.
That’s the message Napa County officials are spreading to residents up and down the valley with emergency preparedness meetings.
Residents of the entire Valley are strongly encouraged to take several steps to be prepared and be proactive for the next emergency, and to take advantage of local resources.
Officials met Thursday with residents of Calistoga, the only town that was evacuated during the wildfires in October 2017, and the first town to experience a complete shutdown of power last year during PG&E’s Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) program.
Prepare yourself, your family, your home
Napa County Supervisor Diane Dillon has been beating the drum of having a Go Bag packed and ready to go with important documents, prescriptions, jump drives, photos, and other valuables.
“Empowerment means signing up for Nixle notifications through PG&E and the city, and having a go bag ready,” she said at the June 27 meeting at Calistoga Junior-Senior High School.
Also prepare a room-by-room Grab List of what to take including personal items like clothing and jewelry. Inform family members of where the bag and list are located.
If there is a red flag warning, make sure the car is full of gas or fully charged, take care of animals, take (flammable) cushions out from porch furniture, and have a battery-operated radio, Dillon also advised.
Residents are also strongly urged to create a defensible space around their homes and businesses. Calistoga Fire Chief Steve Campbell said the department is currently enforcing the city’s ordinance for cutting back brush and weeds that ignite easily. The less available fuel, the less it will feed the fire, he said.
A comprehensive list of readiness resources can be found at readynapacounty.org.
Be prepared for evacuation
Calistoga Police Chief Mitch Celaya said the city’s evacuation plans depend on a number of factors. Those include what kind of emergency there is, whether fire, earthquake, or hazmat, and how many resources are available.
The October 2017 evacuation of the town during the wildfires was planned for when the most people would be home, at 3:30 a.m., he said.
In the event of an evacuation, “Feel empowered to make decisions including when to leave,” said Napa County Undersheriff Jon Crawford. “Feel empowered to make your own decisions about the situation, then to leave. We can’t be everywhere at once. If you see it (fire) coming, don’t wait.”
Napa County has installed three strategically placed cameras on Atlas Peak, Mount St. Helena, and Berryessa Peak so that residents can monitor conditions in real-time at alertwildfire.org/northbay. The cameras are monitored at the county’s emergency dispatch center, and dispatchers can pan the cameras in any direction (residents cannot). Residents can gauge how close a fire is, which direction it’s going, and start thinking about evacuation.
Crawford also talked about managing gridlock on Highway 29 and Silverado Trail in the event of an evacuation. The problem arises when there is traffic trying to get out and emergency vehicles trying to get into the county. One possibility is turning the roads into one-ways with officers directing traffic at the intersections, he said. But that option is resource-dependent.
“If we have to evacuate a whole city, or mountain, I don’t have the people to do traffic control, so we do the best we can do. Truly, we do think about it,” Crawford said. “Sit down and plan your route. Know which one to take. Find out before you have to do it.”
Planned Power Shutoffs
After years of neglect, PG&E is playing catch-up with cutting back trees and clearing brush from power lines, Dillon said.
“They are on an expedited track but it’s still going to take them three to five years before there is enough of a buffer between vegetation and power lines,” she said.
Therefore, the utility is stepping up Public Safety Power Shutdowns given the continued and growing threat of extreme weather and wildfires, and as an additional precautionary measure following the 2017 and 2018 wildfires.
The utility is telling all of its 5 million-plus customers in the state to be ready for three- to five-day-long shutdowns during extreme weather to avoid having falling power lines spark fires. The utility has set up a website at prepareforpowerdown.com for more information.
Napa County, along with Mendocino and Sonoma counties and the City of Santa Rosa, hired an attorney about six months ago to engage with the California Public Utilities Commission about what PG&E needs to do before one of these PSPS events occurs, Dillon said. That includes communication of how much time and who needs to be notified ahead of a PSPS.
“We have 4,000 people in this county who are dependent upon electricity related to medical crisis and for their health. That’s a responsibility that we take very seriously,” Dillon said.
Chief Campbell said he has fielded questions from the public about purchasing home and business generators for when the power does go out. He cautioned residents to follow the directions on portable generators as they create carbon monoxide and should not be operated in an enclosed space like a garage, and should be placed away from the house.
Backup generators for Calistoga
Considering the unique circumstances with the tier system in Calistoga — the city has three — PG&E has agreed to install backup generators on south Washington Street at no cost to the city.
The planned interconnect hub (PIH) on South Washington Street will provide power to about two-thirds of the city during the PSPS. The goal is to have it ready by fall.
The exact area to be served has not been confirmed, but the portion of the city west of the Napa River is not proposed to be energized due to the high fire hazard area west of Foothill Boulevard.
In about the third week of July, PG&E will be meeting with Calistoga city officials and residents regarding the PIH to address specific questions.
The current generators at the substation in Calistoga have nothing to do with PSPS and will be powered down in case of those events.