Napa County vote by mail is safe and secure

Some voters may not remember what their signature looked like the last time they registered to vote. To avoid having your signature challenged, voters should have a family member, friend or neighbor witness their signature in the space provided on the return ballot envelope.

Vote centers are open Saturday, Oct. 31, and Sunday, Nov. 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Monday Nov. 2, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Tuesday, Nov. 3, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. To protect your safety and that of vote center workers, staff will be requiring pandemic precautions at all locations. If you must use in-person voting, please do so on Saturday, Sunday or Monday when vote centers are less crowded.

If you are not registered or your name or residence has changed, you can update your registration or register to vote online until Monday, Oct. 19, at https://covr.sos.ca.gov/ Beginning Oct. 20, until Election Day Nov. 3, eligible citizens who are not yet registered to vote must appear in person at the Election Division, 1127 First St., Ste E, Napa or one of the vote centers. You will be able to register and vote at all locations.