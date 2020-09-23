Napa County vote by mail is safe and secure

Napa County vote by mail ballots will be arriving beginning the week of Oct. 5 through Oct. 30. This election year, voters are encouraged to vote by mail rather than going to a voting center so as not to expose themselves, fellow voters and vote center workers to infection from COVID-19 as well as causing chaos at vote centers.
To make sure you receive a vote by mail ballot, check if your voter registration is current at https://voterstatus.sos.ca.gov.
According to John Tuteur, Napa County Registrar of Voters, county residents have been voting by mail for the past 12 years. It is the most secure form of voting because the voter’s signature on the return ballot envelope is compared to the signature in the registration database, and return ballot envelopes are kept for 22 months after the election in case they are needed as evidence if there is an allegation of voter fraud, he said.
“In my 22 plus years as Registrar of Voters we have counted more than 1 million ballots and have discovered and prosecuted two cases of voter fraud that were caught by our alert staff,” Tuteur said.
Napa County voters have three ways to return their vote by mail ballots in the sealed, signed return ballot envelopes. The postage paid envelopes receive expedited first class handling. Return ballot envelopes must be postmarked by Election Day, Tuesday Nov. 3, and then have 17 days to arrive and still be counted.
Voters can also drop their sealed, signed return ballot envelope at one of 11 official ballot drop boxes which are available 24/7 from 8 a.m., Tuesday Oct. 6, through 8 p.m., Nov. 3.
Voters can also drop off ballot envelopes at one of four drive-through locations, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday Nov. 2, and on Tuesday Nov. 3, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Find the location of drop boxes and drive through voting at https://www.countyofnapa.org/2982/Return-Your-Ballot
Voters can track the status of their return ballot envelope at https://services.countyofnapa.org/VoterInfo/ The site shows the date we mailed the ballot, when it was received, and the status. A ‘Good’ status means the ballot is ready for counting. A ‘Challenged’ status means either the voter forgot to sign their return envelope or it did not match the signature on the envelope with the signature in our database. If the status is challenged, staff will reach out to the voter by phone, e-mail or regular mail. Voters can correct the problem up until 22 days after the election.
Some voters may not remember what their signature looked like the last time they registered to vote. To avoid having your signature challenged, voters should have a family member, friend or neighbor witness their signature in the space provided on the return ballot envelope.
Vote centers are open Saturday, Oct. 31, and Sunday, Nov. 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Monday Nov. 2, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Tuesday, Nov. 3, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. To protect your safety and that of vote center workers, staff will be requiring pandemic precautions at all locations. If you must use in-person voting, please do so on Saturday, Sunday or Monday when vote centers are less crowded.
If you are not registered or your name or residence has changed, you can update your registration or register to vote online until Monday, Oct. 19, at https://covr.sos.ca.gov/ Beginning Oct. 20, until Election Day Nov. 3, eligible citizens who are not yet registered to vote must appear in person at the Election Division, 1127 First St., Ste E, Napa or one of the vote centers. You will be able to register and vote at all locations.
If you lose or damage your original vote by mail ballot, you can obtain a replacement ballot by phone at 707-253-4321 or (888) 494-8356, or the Election Division website up until Oct. 27. After that date, voters can call or e-mail at elections@countyofnapa.org to sign up for an alternative method of obtaining a replacement ballot.
Contact John Tuteur, Registrar of Voters at 707-253-4459 or john.tuteur@countyofnapa.org with any questions or comments.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!