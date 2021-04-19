Napa County will hold COVID-19 vaccination clinics for 10,000 people this week

OLE Health in partnership with Napa County and Kaiser Permanente will be bringing mass vaccination clinics to the Napa Valley for four days this week. The goal is to vaccinate 10,000 people, with appointments expected to be readily available, officials said.

The clinics are all for people 16 years and older and will be held Tuesday through Friday this week from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Meritage Resort and Spa’s Carneros Ballroom, 875 Bordeaux Way, Napa.

As a Federally Qualified Health Center, OLE Health receives vaccine directly through the federal program, bypassing the state allotments, and has partnered with Napa County and Kaiser Permanente to fulfill vaccination services for residents and workers in Napa County.

The clinic will be using Pfizer vaccine and upon registration, community members will also be booking their second dose appointments.

To sign up for vaccinations, please visit www.olehealth.org and click the 'Schedule Your Vaccine" link.