Napa County's Coastal Cleanup Day in Calistoga is Saturday

Napa County Resource Conservation District will host several Coastal Cleanup sites on Saturday, Sept. 18, including one in Calistoga.

Volunteers are being asked to meet at 9 a.m. under the gazebo at Pioneer Park. The Site Captain will give a brief introduction and safety talk and send volunteers out from there. The cleanup is scheduled until about noon.

Bring your own gloves and trash grabbers if you have them. "RCD will have gloves and buckets for folks that don’t have those items available, and we have a great volunteer and Associate Board Member who will help sort trash that is found at the end of the day," said Ashley Kvitek, community engagement manager.

Volunteers are asked to register at https://naparcd.org/cleanup2021/, but it's not required.