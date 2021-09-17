 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Napa County's Coastal Cleanup Day in Calistoga is Saturday

Napa County's Coastal Cleanup Day in Calistoga is Saturday

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Coastal Cleanup

Soraya Ekland, left, and Avery Patentreger of Solage Calistoga picked up trash during Coastal Cleanup Day in 2018.

 Cynthia Sweeney photo/THE WEEKLY CALISTOGAN

Napa County Resource Conservation District will host several Coastal Cleanup  sites on Saturday, Sept. 18, including one in Calistoga.

Volunteers are being asked to meet at 9 a.m. under the gazebo at Pioneer Park. The Site Captain will give a brief introduction and safety talk and send volunteers out from there. The cleanup is scheduled until about noon. 

Bring your own gloves and trash grabbers if you have them. "RCD will have gloves and buckets for folks that don’t have those items available, and we have a great volunteer and Associate Board Member who will help sort trash that is found at the end of the day," said Ashley Kvitek, community engagement manager.

Volunteers are asked to register at https://naparcd.org/cleanup2021/, but it's not required. 

A recent study has ranked foods in terms of the amount of greenhouse gases they emit across the supply chain. Red meats such as beef and lamb were found to have the highest carbon footprint. Producing one kilogram of beef emits 60 kilograms of greenhouse gases and requires over 900 gallons of water. Eating two or more servings of red meat a week has been shown to increase your risk of cardiovascular disease by 3-7%. Leafy greens are great for the environment, as they require minimal resources and can be produced in large quantities. They are also high in antioxidants and vitamins A, C, K and E. The chocolate industry is “shrinking rainforests” and emitting high levels of CO2 into the atmosphere. Many chocolate bars are made with milk and sugar, which are also bad for the environment. Other foods that are bad for the environment include coffee and produce grown internationally. Algae, pulses, beans, cereals and grains are all eco-friendly.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News