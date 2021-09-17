Napa County's Coastal Cleanup Day in Calistoga is Saturday

Soraya Ekland, left, and Avery Patentreger of Solage Calistoga picked up trash during Coastal Cleanup Day in 2018.
Cynthia Sweeney photo/THE WEEKLY CALISTOGAN
FOR THE WEEKLY CALISTOGAN
Napa County Resource Conservation District will host several Coastal Cleanup sites on Saturday, Sept. 18, including one in Calistoga.
Volunteers are being asked to meet at 9 a.m. under the gazebo at Pioneer Park. The Site Captain will give a brief introduction and safety talk and send volunteers out from there. The cleanup is scheduled until about noon.
Bring your own gloves and trash grabbers if you have them. "RCD will have gloves and buckets for folks that don’t have those items available, and we have a great volunteer and Associate Board Member who will help sort trash that is found at the end of the day," said Ashley Kvitek, community engagement manager.
Volunteers are asked to register at
https://naparcd.org/cleanup2021/, but it's not required.
Photos: Napa Earth Day festival
Napa Earth Day Festival 2019
Tristan Brennan-Evans, a New Technology High School senior, used a diorama, food coloring and water to show the effects on waterways and wildlife from the nutrient pollution that results from fertilizer runoff during Sunday's annual Earth Day festival in the Oxbow Commons park.
Howard Yune, Register
Napa Earth Day Festival 2019
The Napa County Bicycle Coalition offered dozens of refurbished bikes for sale at discounted prices Sunday during the city's annual Earth Day festival, with proceeds to support children's bike safety programs.
Howard Yune, Register
Napa Earth Day Festival 2019
A Tesla X owned by Lisa Songster (right) of Martinez was one of the electric vehicles perused by visitors at Sunday's Earth Day festival in Napa.
Howard Yune, Register
Napa Earth Day Festival 2019
Drops of food coloring, followed by a small stream of water, demonstrate how nutrient-laden fertilizer and other chemicals run off into waterways and trigger oxygen- consuming algae blooms. The diorama by New Technology High School senior Tristan Brennan-Evans was one of several exhibits created by local students for the Napa Earth Day festival on Sunday.
Howard Yune, Register
Napa Earth Day Festival 2019
One of the bicycle-themed exhibits at Sunday's Napa Earth Day festival was a pedal-powered contraption used by visitors like Gavin Taylor, holding his 4-year-old daughter Iris, to blend smoothies.
Howard Yune, Register
Napa Earth Day Festival 2019
Among the places offering a moment of respite during Sunday's Napa Earth Day festival was the Summer Sempervirens Wonder PlaYoga Chill Out Booth.
Howard Yune, Register
Napa Earth Day Festival 2019
Hylah Egeland, an aerial acrobat, performs at the Oxbow Commons on Sunday during the annual Earth Day festival in downtown Napa.
Howard Yune, Register
