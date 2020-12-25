Napa County's new Pet Pantry helps owners feed their pets with free supplies

When two large shipping containers were recently delivered to a parking lot in Napa last month, passersby may have assumed that they were simply temporary storage vessels or dumpsters for trash. Instead, the 20-foot structures were quickly transformed into a life-saving resource center for animals in need.
Faced by unprecedented challenges with the pandemic and fires that have resulted in shut-downs, loss of tourism and massive layoffs, many people are struggling to keep their homes and challenged to feed family members, human or not.
As the shutdowns began last spring, Brenda Burke, community outreach manager for Jameson Humane, began to seek donations of dog and cat food.
Historically, Jameson has been involved in community outreach, founding the Paws on Wheels program that delivers donated pet food to Meals on Wheels food recipients who also have pets, and collaborating with Adobe Homeless Shelter and the Napa Sheriff’s Office to distribute pet-friendly holiday gift bags for individuals living in an open environment with companion animals.
When the pandemic hit, a partnership with OLE Health provided the opportunity to distribute donated pet supplies along with food for humans. Within a few months, 25,000 pounds of dog and cat food had been distributed, rapidly growing to 40,000 pounds by August.
While food and survival assistance for people are common, especially during the holiday season, the need for an established location to support the feeding and care of animals sparked the idea for a local pet pantry dedicated to animal family members.
Last month the new Community Pet Pantry and Disaster Supplies Program opened to help pets and their guardian families.
According to Monica Stevens, co-founder of Jameson, “Beginning in March when COVID hit, we immediately came together and said, we’ve got to provide dog and cat food, and we have been doing that for several months. Then we decided, can we erect a pet pantry and do this year-round, no matter if we are in a disaster or not? Disasters are not the only time that people need pet food.”
The pantry will be open one afternoon each week. Already, more than 100 families in need have accessed the pantry, which in turn has helped with the feeding and care of more than 100 dogs and 23 cats. In addition to food, an array of supplies such as leashes, collars, beds, crates, litter pans, cat trees, and ramps for animals who need assistance are available, as well as supplies for other animals such as bunnies and birds.
Located at CrossWalk Community Church, 2590 First St., Napa, the pet pantry will also serve as a county-wide disaster relief distribution center when disasters occur in the future.
Darlene Valencia, executive pastor of CrossWalk as well as the food co-chair for Community Organizations Active in Disaster (COAD), cut the ribbon to officially open the pantry,.
In her role with COAD, Valencia said that one of the needs has always been pet food, “People will go without a meal to feed their pet. This way they don’t have to, they can still eat and they won’t have to relinquish their pet.”
The church site is already designated as an official evacuation shelter by the Napa County Office of Emergency Services. Napa Recycling and Waste donated the huge containers that have been transformed into the permanent distribution center, with additional support from Pet Food Express, Doris Day Animal Foundation, International Fund for Animal Welfare, Greater Good Charities, RedRover and Beverly Wendel in memory of her late husband Barry Wendel.
“It’s amazing work that Jameson Humane is doing for the community,” said Michael Murray of Napa Recycling and Waste Services, which helped procure the storage units.
Napa County Supervisor Brad Wagenknecht praised the program. “This pantry is very important. It gives people a chance to have animals and to help,” he said.
“Jameson does not want any animal to go hungry, ever. Keeping humans with their pets — and out of shelters — is one of our primary goals,” said Stevens, noting that everything has been donated.
Anyone in need is welcome to visit the Community Pet Pantry, which is set up as a safe and socially-distanced drive-by site. Strict COVID-19 precautions are in place to protect both recipients of supplies as well as the volunteers.
The hours of operation are listed on the Jameson website at JamesonAnimalRescueRanch.org. Operating hours for the balance of 2020 are on Tuesday, Dec. 22 and Tuesday, Dec. 29 from 1 to 4 p.m.
Donations from the community are also welcome online. The Pet Pantry is currently in need of leashes, collars, harnesses, beds, jackets, sweaters and bowls of all sizes that can be delivered to Jameson Humane at 1199 Cuttings Wharf Road, Napa.
Feel free to contact Brenda Burke via email at brenda@jamesonhumane.org or call 707-322-4563 for more information.
