Napa County's new Pet Pantry helps owners feed their pets with free supplies

Last month the new Community Pet Pantry and Disaster Supplies Program opened to help pets and their guardian families.

According to Monica Stevens, co-founder of Jameson, “Beginning in March when COVID hit, we immediately came together and said, we’ve got to provide dog and cat food, and we have been doing that for several months. Then we decided, can we erect a pet pantry and do this year-round, no matter if we are in a disaster or not? Disasters are not the only time that people need pet food.”

The pantry will be open one afternoon each week. Already, more than 100 families in need have accessed the pantry, which in turn has helped with the feeding and care of more than 100 dogs and 23 cats. In addition to food, an array of supplies such as leashes, collars, beds, crates, litter pans, cat trees, and ramps for animals who need assistance are available, as well as supplies for other animals such as bunnies and birds.

Located at CrossWalk Community Church, 2590 First St., Napa, the pet pantry will also serve as a county-wide disaster relief distribution center when disasters occur in the future.

Darlene Valencia, executive pastor of CrossWalk as well as the food co-chair for Community Organizations Active in Disaster (COAD), cut the ribbon to officially open the pantry,.